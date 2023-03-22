Farmer faces $100,000 bill for 7km of fencing lost to Cyclone Gabrielle

Lake Station Owner Andy Barrett had over 5km of fencing wiped out with the flooding from Cyclone Gabrielle. Fencing contractor Nick Peacock from Ridgeline Fencing has begun work on mammoth task of replacing all the missing fencing.

Six weeks after Cyclone Gabrielle ravaged the North Island, many people have barely made a dent in the massive clean-up. Shannon Redstall meets one farmer balancing repairs to 7km of broken fencing with the demands of preparing for winter.

As we drive up a lane way through Lake Station we are greeted by a small flock of sheep, and a curious cow who follows us along the stream.

They are meant to be there on the Wanstead farm, about an hour south of Hastings, but they aren’t meant to be by the waterway. Six weeks ago, they wouldn’t have been.

Today the stream meanders along in its rightful place. But on February 14 it was a raging torrent that farmer Andy Barrett says rose more than 10m and flooded 60 hectares of his 700ha farm.

“It was metre-high water running right through the area with some pretty grunty force,” he said. “It was a huge amount of water.”

The floodwaters raised the ground level by six inches in some places, Barrett said, decimating the kale crops he was growing for his cattle.

It also took out up to 7km of fencing, which will cost about $100,000 to fix.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Andy Barrett says waters whipped up by Cyclone Gabrielle flooded 60 hectares of his 700ha farm.

“It was quite destructive coming down through the valley here and beyond … Debris and silt washed up on fences and just took them out.”

For the first two weeks, Barrett said the ground was too wet to do anything. But over the last three, he’s made huge progress.

That is thanks in part to his fencing contractor mate Nick Peacock, who owns Ridgeline Fencing.

“It's been pretty busy. Everyone wants everything done yesterday” Peacock said.

He believes every farm in Central Hawke’s Bay will be dealing with lost fences “in some way, shape or form”.

“The region is doing, I would say, remarkably well. Farmers are getting in, and they know what they have to do. They don't need anyone to come in and tell them what to do. ‘Head down, bum up’ sort of thing,” he said.

Peacock currently has two crews working in the region but needs more bulldozer operators, digger operators and manual labourers to keep up with years of work.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Fences were left twisted and destroyed by the power of Cyclone Gabrielle.

“I’ve got the jobs, I’ve got the machinery, I just need the staff” he said.

Barrett says it will likely take months to replace all the broken fences. Partially because he still has a demanding day job.

“We've actually got farming to do, so it's not all about [the fences] at the moment. It's a time of year when we've got to get prepared for the winter.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff The cyclone ravaged large swaths of land across the North Island, leaving thousands of people facing a costly clean-up.

“So we've actually got to box on with our policy and get back to the fence lines when we can.”

Despite significant damage to 10% of his farm, and a huge fencing bill, Barrett rolls out a phrase that commonly rolls off the tongue of people in this region.

“There's plenty of people in worse positions than us.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Ben Fussell from Ridgeline Fencing hammers a bracket onto a post ready to hang wires at Barrett’s farm.

The men agree their community, near Waipukurau, is doing well and people are now focused on the task at hand.

“The first couple of weeks, everyone's full of adrenalin, that's when it's game on … Now that I suppose the dust has settled – literally – you've actually just really gotta keep going … moving on with what you've got to do,” Peacock said.