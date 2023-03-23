Frozen carrots may be off the menu after Cyclone Gabrielle floods major producer

Farmer Hugh Ritchie is getting on with the job after the cyclone caused major damage to his Ōtāne property. Ritchie believes the flooding was preventable with the right infrastructure.

Farmer Hugh Ritchie is still finding new damage on his farm, more than five weeks after Cyclone Gabrielle ravaged Hawke’s Bay.

Ritchie said his property became a 550-hectare lake when the Waipawa River broke its banks and a wall of water slammed into the farm.

“The water would have probably been at my head height at the peak of it … it was a big, big puddle.”

Stuff Hugh Ritchie’s Drumpeel Farm, in Central Hawke’s Bay, was left under water following Cyclone Gabrielle.

With nowhere to drain, the water stuck around. In the days following, Ritchie says he got his four kids out on kayaks, and they paddled over the top of his maize crops.

“They’re not going to forget that quickly”, he laughed.

The flooding was so widespread that in the weeks following the cyclone, Ritchie’s waterlogged farm could be clearly seen from the window of flights from Napier to Wellington and Christchurch.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Ōtāne farmer Hugh Ritchie checks out the depth of the silt left behind by the flooding.

It was dubbed the area’s “newest lake” by one person on social media.

The region is regularly been referred to as the country’s fruit bowl, and the sentiment extends to vegetables.

Ritchie estimates he’s lost 150ha of sweetcorn, squash, beans, carrots and maize – around half of his summer crops.

“The squash is looking pretty sad and unhappy with life,” he said as he looked around his property.

Drumpeel Farm in Ōtāne is the region’s largest supplier of carrots for McCain’s frozen vegetables. But rather than preparing for harvest in early April, all that’s coming out of the ground is mouldy, orange mush.

“It's just making people aware that actually these things have a big impact … If you can't pick [frozen carrots] up [in the supermarket], there's a reason,” Ritchie said.

McCain’s did not comment on whether carrot supplies had been affected.

Ritchie also said he hopes Cyclone Gabrielle and similar events will help people “join the dots around all the issues” when it comes to rising food prices, availability of produce and the weather.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Ritchie’s carrot crop – usually destined for McCain’s – has been destroyed, the cyclone leaving behind little but mush.

Despite staring down the barrel of more than $1m of lost revenue and repair costs, he’s calling the damage a “hiccup”.

“It’s still a hit, but it’s probably a hit that we can manage in the short term, a lot easier than other people can.”

Ritchie blamed some of the devastation on his farm on poorly maintained infrastructure, particularly a stopbank which he said had failed.

He shared the same sentiment as many farmers in the area – that there’s always someone worse off.

One of the many tasks on Ritchie’s to-do list is rebuilding the 10km of fencing he says he’s lost. At an estimated cost of $25 per metre, the bill could be $250,000.

He says he’s grateful to have nine staff, and a few extra pairs of hands to start getting the farm back in shape.

“When we go home at night, you can actually see there's another bit of fencing fixed, and that's progress.

“Whereas if you're on your own, it's pretty numbing, really, as to where do you start and have you made any difference [today].”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Ritchie is counting the cost of the destruction on his farm after the flooding caused by the cyclone.

With winter on the way, there’s a sense of urgency to get the fences back up and plant grass in time for the roughly 8000 lambs Ritchie will soon have.

“We are hopeful, if we can stay reasonably dry through April and into May, then we have a good shot of getting most of it done,” he said.

“You just have to get on and do one bit at a time, really… you can only worry about shit you can control.”