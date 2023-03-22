Don't bet the farm on it, judge cautions family split over trust affairs

A trust was set up to preserve a farm for generations of the McKean family, but a dispute has arisen. (File photo)

The late Flora McKean set up a trust to ensure the Manawatū farm that had been in the family since 1893 remained for the family.

Another generation of the family is preparing for a court battle that a judge has warned could lose them that farm because of lawyers’ fees.

In a recent decision from the High Court Justice Peter Churchman wanted answers on how a trust had come to spend up to $164,000 on legal costs in less than two years.

"I am concerned that the cost of the anticipated litigation will exhaust the assets of the trust necessitating the sale of the farm."

He asked the parties to consider whether having a settlement conference with a judge would help.

The main asset of the trust is the 161-hectare Torwood Farm, which was valued at nearly $3.5 million as at August 2022. The farm has been leased for many years, now having an annual gross rental income of $82,000.

A smaller parcel of land was valued at $500,000.

Relationships in the family were breaking down over the affairs of the trust and affidavits filed so far showed "significant acrimony" with material that was inflammatory and unhelpful, the judge said.

It was not what Flora McKean had in mind.

She had died, aged 101, in early 2019.

Family member "protectors" of a trust have fallen out.

She had established the Torwood Family Trust in 2013, which itself had a trust as the sole trustee. Her son Ian was the only shareholder and director.

After her death Ian, and two of his siblings, John and Janet, were "protectors" of the trust, having the power to appoint and remove the trustee.

It is claimed that Ian McKean had maintained for six years that John and Janet were also directors of the trust company but they were not.

Along the way he made a number of important decisions without consulting them, it was claimed.

Two sets of proceedings have been filed.

The judge said John and Janet were concerned about what they saw as Ian's deception in telling them they were directors even while Ian was acting unilaterally.

The judge said it was alleged Ian used his power to vary the deed governing the trust so that he had power to block any decisions the other two made as protectors and to remove them if he wanted.

That prompted proceedings to change the trust to have John, Janet, and a professional trustee made directors and to remove Ian as a protector of the trust.

Separate proceedings filed in the name of the trust sought to remove John and Janet as protectors of the trust. John and Janet said that was designed to promote Ian's absolute control of the trust.

Last September Ian McKean said the trust had $337,862 in the bank.

A preliminary issue was who would pay the lawyers.

The judge said he could not decide that issue on the information supplied so far so he asked for more information.