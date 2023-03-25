Wine, pipfruit, forestry - the toll of Gabrielle is widespread

Lake Station Owner Andy Barrett had over 5km of fencing wiped out with the flooding from Cyclone Gabrielle. Fencing contractor Nick Peacock from Ridgeline Fencing has begun work on mammoth task of replacing all the missing fencing.

Growers, foresters and livestock farmers are making a slow recovery after Cyclone Gabrielle, with industry representatives warning of big impacts on harvest and yields.

The East Coast regions of Tairāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay were hardest hit by the mid-February cyclone – Aotearoa’s worst weather disaster this century – and as a central part of the “food bowl of New Zealand”, the impacts of crop and stock losses are expected to be felt by all households, as well as in export markets.

Apples and Pears

Hawke’s Bay has long been a major grower of pipfruit. New Zealand Apples and Pears chairman Richard Punter said the Hawke’s Bay pipfruit crop would be 33% smaller because of damage to orchards.

There was a clear distinction between blocks on the East Coast that were severely affected by the cyclone, and blocks that were untouched, he said.

The country’s total pipfruit crop had to be re-estimated after the cyclone,

and was currently expected to be 21% less than the January estimate, Punter said.

However, crop estimates in Tairāwhiti Gisborne were not yet completed, he said.

Piers Fuller/Stuff The Hawke’s Bay pipfruit crop will be down by a third, 4.3 million tray equivalents of apple and pears on the market. However, 6 million tray equivalents would still be harvested, says New Zealand Apples and Pears chairman Richard Punter.

All varieties of apple and pears were affected by the storms, he said.

Harvesting in unaffected blocks was well under way, he said.

Wine

Hawke’s Bay Winegrowers executive officer Brent Linn said about 25% of the Hawke’s Bay vintage was destroyed by the cyclone, and by a follow-up rain event that struck the entire region.

There were 4800 hectares of vineyards in Hawke’s Bay, with about 300 hectares directly impacted by silt or floodwaters, he said.

Of the 300 hectares, about 140 hectares were completely destroyed, and about 3000 tonnes of grapes, he said.

A significant rain event after the cyclone damaged another 7000 tonnes of fruit, he said.

Christel Yardley/Stuff A group of local volunteers help clear an Eskdale vineyard badly damaged in the cyclone.

Hawke’s Bay harvested 40,000 tonnes of wine grapes every year, Linn said.

“It still means 75% of the vintage is coming in,” Linn said.

It would cost about $12.5 million to repair and replace the damaged vineyards.

Forty out of a total of 200 wine business in Hawke’s Bay were affected by floods, he said.

The association had viticulture specialists in the region to help growers with remediation planning, with the main priority to help them preserve any fruit that were left on vines, Linn said.

The association also had a mental health programme running, and a business advisory scheme that helped growers get professional help with forward planning.

Forestry

Communications manager for the Forest Owners Association, Don Carson, said access to forests through secondary road systems was their main concern, as 10% of the national plantation area could not be accessed.

Functioning roads were needed to get logs to ports, and there were isolated pockets forestry crews could not get to, Carson said.

Contractors who could not get to their equipment would be most impacted by road closures, he said.

Forests in Hawke’s Bay were older than most other forests in the country, and harvests could not be delayed indefinitely, but there was a window for some delays with blocks that could be harvested as late as 2024, he said.

Carson still expected near normal production, as crews would ramp up work as soon as they could access forests again.

The impact from the cyclone was not near the disruption caused by the first Covid lockdown, Carson said.

kiri allan/Supplied Forestry slash knocked out Hikuwai Bridge, north of Tolaga Bay, after Cyclone Gabrielle. The forestry sector says because roads are closed in the area they cannot access an area containing 10% of the country’s plantation area.

There was a possibility of bottlenecks at ports if production was increased later in the year, he said.

Hawke’s Bay was not the industry’s only concern, with 5000 hectares of forestry blocks south of Taupō flattened by winds, Carson said, on land owned by Māori trusts.

Companies in the area were trying to salvage trees before they rotted on the ground, he said.

The sector was not eligible for financial assistance after the cyclone, even though one in four people in the region relied on forestry for their income, Carson said.

The sector contributed about $6.2 billion to the economy, with an additional $2 billion of growth expected, he said.

Dairy

DairyNZ general manager farm performance Sarah Speight said 45 farms suffered significant damage during Gabrielle and had to dry off early as they did not have power, or because road closures meant milk trucks could not get to them for collection.

But most dairy farms were back into production, she said.

About 300 dairy farmers across Northland and Hawke’s Bay had differing degrees of damage to farm infrastructure, pastures and fencing, she said.

Marek Schirnack/Supplied A team of Navy servicemen work to save a cow from the silt near Napier in the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle.

The impact on export earnings would not be immediate, Speight said.

DairyNZ worked with impacted dairy farmers and connected them with agencies available for support.

Sector organisations coordinated support with industry initiatives like the Farmy Army and the National Feed Coordination Service, she said.

Most farms recovered and would be back to a level of normality for the start of next season in June, she said.

“The MPI funding has provided a good starting point for farmer support, providing access to some cash flow to kick start on-farm recovery. Our current focus is on ensuring logistics and roading infrastructure is prioritised on rural well-being support across the sector.”

DairyNZ supported farmers with feed budgets and forward planning where needed, Speight said.

Government help

The Ministry for Primary Industries initially set aside $25 million for recovery efforts, and later topped it up with another $26 million.

The funding was available to undertake urgent repair work, including fencing, and clearing silt to save trees and vines.

The grants included up to $10,000 for pastoral and arable farmers to help with initial recovery, such as repairs to water infrastructure for livestock, and fencing.

Growers applied for up to $2,000 per hectare impacted by floods and storms, with a cap of $40,000. The money could be spent to remove silt from trees and vines, support clean-up, and minimise future losses for the industry.

* An update from the livestock sector was not available when this story was published, but will be reported later.