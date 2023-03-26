Cyclone Gabrielle: The highway with 50 broken spots, leaving farmers with limited access

Sections of State Highway 2, pictured here near Te Ana Falls, are being opened as contractors fix up the damaged road.

State Highway 2 from Napier north to Tutira has quietly reopened for a limited number of hours a day.

Since Monday, the road has been open for one hour in the morning, one hour around midday and two hours in the afternoon for residents and essential services.

Jim Galloway, president of Federated Farmers Hawke’s Bay, said the limited access was “a really good start”.

“They've been the hardest hit … mentally as well as physically,” he said of farmers near Tutira.

Hundreds of people in the wider area spent weeks without power and were relyiant entirely on supply drops from the air because the road was impassable.

“They haven't been able to get off their farm and have a break because they can’t. There’s no access out of the area … and they’re getting exhausted because, what is it? Five-and-a-half weeks. It's just hard work,” Galloway said.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Large sections of the highway were damaged by Cyclone Gabrielle, leaving the road impassable.

Waka Kotahi said it would likely be three months before SH2 between Napier and Wairoa reopens.

“We know how important it is to the communities in the area to restore as much access as we can, as fast as we can do so safely,” said Jaclyn Hankin, regional manager of maintenance and operations.

Stuff understands there are 50 damaged sites along the 20km stretch between Tangoio and Tutira.

“We really appreciate people’s understanding and patience during what are undoubtedly very stressful times.”

Hankin said having stock convoys running for two days between Tangoio and Putorino was a “milestone”.

“This section remains closed for other traffic due to the significant damage and the number of large slips and risk of rockfall.”

Galloway said being able to transport stock is of the upmost importance as “winter is coming reasonably fast”.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff A vehicle swamped by debris on SH2 north of Napier. Part of the road has been reopened for a limited number of hours a day for residents and essential services.

“We've just been lucky we've had a wet summer and therefore there was a higher bank of feed on farm than usual, which has just saved our bacon so much.”

Farmers need to be able to get stock off to the meatworks because if the animals stay on farm, they risk running out of food heading into winter.

As if access issues on the roads weren’t enough, farmers between Napier and Wairoa are also battling slips and wash-outs on their own properties.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Houses left abandoned and surrounded by silt on the highway north of Napier.

“They've lost part of their land with the slips, and also the control with no fences, so they need to start unloading [cattle] soon,” Galloway said.

The loss of fences, particularly boundary fences, remained a huge issue. Galloway believed the worst-hit farms had lost 10km to 20km of fences. With a replacement cost of $25 per metre, some farmers were looking at bills of half a million dollars.

“That’s hundreds of thousands of dollars that they've got to try and find … these are unexpected, unbudgeted-for costs.”

supplied/Supplied Hawkes Bay’s Federated Farmers provincial president Jim Galloway, pictured earlier this year, believes the worst-hit farms may have lost up to 20km of fences.

Stuff has partnered with Federated Farmers and Farmlands for the “Post Your Support” campaign, raising money to help with the rebuild and repair of essential fencing and growing structures.

“Any help is greatly appreciated because some of these farms have been smashed,” Galloway said.

Farmers in the area are down, but Galloway said donations really helped lift people’s spirits.

“It’s been great, what people have done, and if we can continue getting a little bit more towards it, it makes a big difference to people.”