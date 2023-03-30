Minimum wage rise 'could have unwelcome knock-on effect' for horticulture and dairy

Small growers’ ability to hire seasonal workers could impacted by a minimum wage increase says Christoph Kistler.

April’s minimum wage increase may have an unwelcome knock-on effect in the dairy and horticulture sector, industry participants are warning.

Employment relations spokesperson at Federated Farmers Richard McIntyre said the minimum wage increase itself was not a big concern in his sector because most farmers paid more than that.

But he said a bigger problem would be the increase’s effect on the median wage.

Employers who bring in immigrant workers under an Accredited Employer Work Visa must pay at least the median wage – currently $29.66 an hour.

He said that could be a problem for farmers who lived in isolated rural areas and struggled to find New Zealanders to work on their farms.

North Otago Sharefarmer chair at Federated Farmers Myfanwy Alexander said the median wage requirement meant for a typical 45-hour dairy industry working week a worker was paid about $69,000 per year, even if they had never handled cows before.

“You’re paying over $10,000 in immigration fees. Then there are the costs of training and paying the median wage. There’s a compounding effect on the wage bill. If the ‘greenest’ worker in the team has to be paid $29.66 an hour, those with more experience could look to expect up to $35 an hour, depending on the herd size and other factors,” Alexander said.

Chief executive at the New Zealand Kiwifruit Growers Colin Bond said most kiwifruit pickers were already paid above the minimum wage, but any knock-on effect affecting grower costs would be unwelcome.

Costs had increased for kiwifruit growers, regardless of the variety they grew, he said.

Combined with fluctuations in volumes of kiwifruit produced and supply chain issues, many growers experienced financial pressure at this time, Bond said.

Christoph Kistler, chief executive of Dataphyll, a company that made harvest management software, said the minimum wage increase would put increased financial pressure on a sector decimated by bad weather.

Stuff reported that the country’s total pipfruit crop had to be re-estimated after Cyclone Gabrielle, and was currently expected to be 21% less than the January estimate.

Andy Jackson/Stuff A requirement to pay the median wage to workers in the dairy industry that entered the country under an Accredited Employer Work Visa would be a problem for farmers.

Some small growers could go under as a result, Kistler said.

In February the Government announced the Aotearoa Horticulture Action Plan Strategy, which included a goal for horticulture production to reach $12 billion a year by 2035, but7 wage increases would make the Government's goal more challenging, Kistler said.

Revenue would be funnelled into wages rather than being reinvested into expanding the industry to reach those targets, he said.

Before the policy change, wages often made up 60% or more of a grower's costs.

The new minimum wage increase would also make it harder for growers to hire seasonal workers, Kistler said.