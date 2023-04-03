Young rural vets are quitting because of work pressures

Young veterinarians should be supported in an industry where the pressure is on because of a lack of staff.

Rural veterinarians are leaving the industry early because of work pressure brought on by staff shortages, and more needs to be done to retain them, says a Southland vet.

Vetsouth director Georgette Wouda said it was a waste when a young vet left the industry after only five years because they could not cope with the work pressure, especially after they had studied for nearly the same amount of time.

In 2018 the veterinary industry was crippled by mental health issues and a study of deaths of vets in Australia found suicide rates about four times that of the adult population, while 24% of vets in New Zealand responded to a 1999 survey reporting feeling depressed at least "reasonably often".

There were cases in Dunedin, Christchurch and Auckland where smaller practices had to close because they were short-staffed, Wouda said.

READ MORE:

* How to find your feet after redundancy

* Shortage of rural vets in Southland

* Farmers urged to be on lookout for toxic fungus



Vetsouth already planned ahead for a busy calving season in spring when it needed extra vets to cope with the workload, she said.

The practice was waited for a number of UK vets to have work visas approved, Wouda said.

Last year approval took up to seven months, but wait times were shorter this year, she said.

STUFF Farming couple Simon and Natasha Wilkes say if you take care of your animals, they'll take care of you. (First published 05/08/20)

The industry was under less pressure than during Covid when the closed border meant no overseas vets could be brought in. But with the border now open local vets were heading overseas to gain experience, she said.

Wouda said rural practices could retain vets if they supported them, paid them well had a good on-call system that did not overwork staff and had the right equipment for vets to do their job safely.

Pressure on farmers also affected rural vets and rural towns, Wouda said.

As more sheep and beef farms were planted in trees, vets had fewer clients because there were fewer animals to treat and fewer farms, she said.

The increasing cost of farming also affected rural vets, she said.

“When farmers cannot spend money, rural businesses suffer, it is all interconnected,” Wouda said.

Farmers had to understand vets were under pressure and should be kind to them and not become impatient.

Professional adviser at the Veterinary Council, Seton Butler, said the country had enough vets to do the work required, but there would be delays.

Supplied Professional adviser at the Veterinary Council, Seton Butler, says farmers had to understand there was a vet shortage and plan accordingly.

New Zealand usually relied on about 180 vets from overseas to fill gaps, he said.

“Vets, like doctors, nurses and teachers, are really, really busy right now. The main message is to make sure people know the services their clinic delivers, are registered with one, understand what their emergency services are, and have a plan,” he said.

Butler advised farmer to be proactive and act early if they had concerns about an animal’s heath, especially when severe weather was forecast.

Generally speaking it was easier to cure an ailment if it was diagosed earlier, he said.