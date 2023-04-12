Farmer jailed for ill-treating animals wins appeal against sentence

While animals on neighbouring farms fared well, hundreds on the Sansons' property had to be put down. (File photo)

A Manawatū farmer's jail term for ill-treating hundreds of his animals has been overturned on appeal, with prison time being swapped for home detention.

Nearly 2000 sheep were in an unacceptable condition, and 460 of them so poor that they were euthanised in 2020.

Four cattle had to be euthanised and 82 more were in unacceptable condition. The cattle bellowed from hunger, a court was told.

The District Court judge who sentenced Geoffrey James Sanson and his brother Richard Sanson, both in their 60s, had called them appalling farmers who deeply maltreated their animals. Both were sentenced to jail terms.

The judge said they had a history of “massive overstocking and serious under feeding”.

Geoffrey Sanson has successfully appealed against his sentence and was released from Whanganui Prison before Easter having served about 41 days of the jail term imposed on February 24 in Palmerston North.

At the High Court in Wellington Justice Christine Grice replaced a term of one year and 10 months' jail with nine months' home detention.

Sanson was indefinitely disqualified from farming. The disqualification, along with the home detention sentence, met the principles of sentencing, including to denounce the offending and deter the offender and others, Justice Grice said.

She also took into account the time he had spent in jail.

She said she didn't reach her decision lightly given the serious offending, but the District Court judge had been wrong to think that only a jail term could achieve the purposes and principles of sentencing.

Given the disqualification from farming, Sanson would never again be in a position to commit that type of offence, she said.

Sanson had pleaded guilty to charges of recklessly ill-treating animals and other animal welfare offences.

The High Court judge said Sanson had written a letter of remorse. He appeared to understand and acknowledge how wrong his actions had been and the harm he had done to the animals, she said.

"The offending in this case is atrocious. However, the appellant will never be able to inflict such ill-treatment on animals again. He has in this way been held accountable for the harm," she said.

Richard Sanson is still in jail.