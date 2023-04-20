Smaller than usual RubyRed kiwifruit means less available for export

Unsually wet weather has resulted in smaller than usual RubyRed kiwifruit, much of which will be unsuitable for export, Zespri says.

Growers of the new RubyRed kiwifruit variety might take a financial hit after unusually wet weather meant the size of the fruit is too small for export, Zespri has warned.

Zespri said in a statement the red kiwifruit variety was naturally smaller than other kiwifruit varieties, but they were even smaller this season because of the unusually wet weather conditions and many young orchards that recently began carrying fruit.

The smaller fruit size meant there would be less export quality fruit this year, Zespri said.

The red kiwifruit variety was introduced for the first time in 2019.

The orchard gate return for RubyRed was $21.99 for export quality fruit last season, with returns projected to be $18 this season and just over $14 in 2026.

Chief grower and industry and sustainability officer at Zespri, Carol Ward said growing new commercialised varieties came with inherent uncertainties.

RubyRed was in only its second season of commercial production, compared to an established variety such as green kiwifruit which had been grown for more than 100 years, Ward said.

About 780 hectares of RubyRed had neen licensed in New Zealand, and another 150ha would be released later this year, she said.

There were just over 13,000ha of kiwifruit orchards in New Zealand, according to the New Zealand Kiwifruit Growers.

SUPPLIED Alistair Low pruning kiwifruit.

Ward said sales data showed consumers were willing to pay good prices for well-presented smaller sized fruit, but growers needed to make sure fruit were not too small and fell in Zespri’s size specifications, she said.

Kiwifruit grower Mark Mayston said record rainfall during the growing season and frost late September affected the quality and size of all kiwifruit varieties.

But with the red fruit being smaller there was a “fine line” between how much the detrimental effect of weather had on acceptable or unacceptable fruit quality and size, Mayston said.

Mayston said the variety is definitely not without his challenges and around the world the red variety was delicate, especially in terms of fruit size.

All kiwifruit varieties could not be treated the same and growers were still learning how to manage red fruit to get the best quality and sizing from it, he said.

“It's a different timing than what we're used to with the other varieties. You can’t treat all varieties like they are the same. You don't always understand the consequences until harvest time,” Mayston said.

Mayston said when the variety flowered growers had to reduce the amount of flowers in the orchard, which helped the remaining flowers in the vine produce better and larger fruit.

Chief executive of kiwifruit grower and packer Seeka, Michael Franks, said the returns on Hayward (green) kiwifruit especially low for the last two years growers would try new varieties and makes some moves away from green fruit, he said.

The export market would be able to buy all the RubyRed grown, Franks said.

RubyRed had to be sent to export markets quickly because small fruit varieties often spoiled faster than bigger fruit during storage, he said.

Fruit that that was not up to export quality would be sold in the domestic market, which could lead to an oversupply, leading to prices that were uneconomic in the future, he said.