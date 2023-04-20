Farmers close their wallets as profits fall and debt increases

Over the past few years farmers were able to use profits to expand their businesses, but with the cost of farming rising significantly, farmers now used debt to keep the farm running.

Farmers are borrowing money from banks not to expand their businesses, but to keep farms going, say economists.

Federated Farmers said in February, agricultural sector lending was $62.26 billion, up $49 million from January and also up $746m, 1.2%, from February last year.

Reserve Bank sector lending figures showed agriculture lending was rising after a steep drop 2019.

Senior agricultural economist at Westpac, Nathan Penny, said over the past few years farming had been lucrative and instead of making more debt, farmers and growers used profits to expand the businesses, pay off debt or accumulate money for deposits to buy more land.

That overall trend had changed, Penny said.

The last few years were unique because many farmers had overdraft facilities but did not use them, he said.

READ MORE:

* Fonterra plans to return $800m to shareholders after asset sale

* Farm profits could take 30% tumble because of inflation and low livestock prices, farmers and industry bodies say

* ASB bets Fonterra will pay farmers a record milk price this season



Farmers now used overdrafts to fund working capital because they were not as profitable and the cost to farm increased, Penny said.

“On the back of lower margins and lower profits it's expected that farmers will need to use overdrafts,” he said.

Penny said he expected to see an increase in the milk price, and with current good beef and lamb prices, farmers might again take out longer term debt to grow their business next year.

“There's not a whole lot of investment going on. Farmers are reasonably downbeat and aren't necessarily piling money into new investments or new farms,” he said.

In March Southland sheep farmer Ben Dooley said as the cost to farm increased he cut costs by “dialling back” on the farm.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF "Very fast, sometimes ill-thought-through policy change" is adding to existing pressures on the farming community and pushing resilience to the "absolute maximum", says Aria farmer Natasha Cave.

“There’s no more development so to speak, we are not progressing with water schemes or fencing, unless we have the materials on the farm, we are not buying, we won’t upgrade any machinery this year,” Dooley said.

He wanted to improve the fertility of his soils to grow more and better quality grass for feed by putting on extra fertiliser, but to save costs he decided against it this year, and would simply fertilise enough to maintain soil fertility at its current level.

Rabobank New Zealand chief executive Todd Charteris said while total agri debt increased Rabobank had not changed its approach to lending.

One of the key reasons for flat agriculture debt levels over recent years was the strong industry profitability which allowed farmers to repay debt and strengthen their balance sheets, he said.

Recently farmer margins were squeezed because of lower commodity prices, a high cost to farm and high cost of interest, he said.

This reduced farmers’ ability to repay debt, Charteris said.

“Farmer confidence was up marginally in our latest farmer confidence survey, however, it remains at historically low levels overall. Squeezed profit margins are likely to be a more significant factor in rising agri debt.

Charteris said with profit margins likely to remain tight in the foreseeable future, business success in 2023 would be possible if farmers focused on reducing business costs.