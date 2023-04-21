Farmers say National's plan to reverse Government farm regulations could be a backward step

Regulations had made farmers more aware of their impact on waterways and of better approaches to keep waterways clean, Blenheim farmer Duncan Grigg says.

Farmers say National’s plan to reverse many of the Government’s farm regulations might undo good work done in recent years.

On Wednesday National said its package aimed to make 19 changes to the rules and regulations to the agriculture sector.

The package included proposals on water quality, winter grazing, RSE workers, visa requirements for accredited employers and foreign direct investment that allowed foreign investors to buy farmland and convert it to forestry.

National would also introduce a two-for-one rule, with two regulations removed for every new one implemented.

Tapanui sheep and beef farmer Richard Young said he did not agree with all the changes National proposed.

“I'm a wee bit brassed off that they've pulled back on some of the regulations around winter grazing and environmental issues. I'm not going to argue that there's been too much (regulations), but I think we've made some progress on better farm practices, and it would be a shame to go back in time by relaxing certain regulations that helped make improvements,” Young said.

Young said most farmers wanted progress, and regulatory changes pushed the minority to “up their game”.

“If you look at a picture of winter grazing and cows up to their guts (in mud), it’s this type of thing that's what lets us down as a country, and that's what's going to impact the value of our products going overseas. We need to avoid that at all costs,” he said.

Gerhard Uys/Stuff National Party leader Christopher Luxon speaks about farm challenges at Fieldays.

Young said he was “a bit torn” on National's plan to reinstate live animal exports. The last animal export ship is expected to leave at the end of the month.

“As soon as we can get to a position where we don't need it any more I think we should be done with it,” Young said.

However, New Zealand farms did not grow enough grass to feed all the livestock it produced, so there was a place for live exports for now, he said.

“We also need to be able to process all these animals,” he said.

That was a challenge because Fonterra recently announced bobby calves could not be euthanised on farms, and all bobby calves needed to enter a value stream, Young said.

As result there were more animals on farms that had to be slaughtered, raised or exported.

“I think from an animal welfare perspective if we're going to have live exports they need to be top class, and we need to be 100% sure that the animal welfare issues have been addressed,” he said.

Changes to the recognised seasonal employer scheme (RSE) were needed to bring enough workers to run meat works, harvest horticulture crops and service dairy farms, he said.

But pay parity between local and overseas workers was necessary, and visa classes that required foreign workers to be paid more than locals had to change, he said.

It was also important to keep foreign workers in the farming sector once they had gained residency, rather than having them move to the cities, Young said.

Blenheim farmer Duncan Grigg runs a sheep and beef herd, as well as a vineyard.

Although National’s plan was a “step in the right direction”,farmer needs were not as simple as just repealing policies, Grigg said.

Farming had come a long way over the past number of years, Grigg said.

Regulations had made farmers more aware of their impact on waterways and of better approaches to keep waterways clean, he said.

“If legislation got repealed farmers aren't going to totally turn around and say, ah sweet now I can do what I want. Ninety-nine percent of farmers care about the environment.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Even farmers disagree on whether live exports should go ahead or not, and wy it is needed.

But the sale of farmland to foreign investors for conversion to forestry had to be addressed, he said.

“In 30 years time people will look back and see that approach was a big mistake. It’s an absolute disgrace to rural communities and [farm] productivity.”

It was wrong that overseas businesses could offset their carbon pollution by buying up New Zealand farms for carbon forestry, he said.

Grigg said he had exported live cattle a few times and believed if cattle put on weight while they were transported on boats it showed they were not mistreated.

Federated Farmers vice-president Wayne Langford said National had responded to what the lobby group had been asking for.

Langford said challenges around greenhouse gases, fresh water and immigration would not go away, but National's plan gave farmers scope to work out for themselves how they reached certain targets.

"They're not telling us how to farm," he said.

In contrast, the Government laid out a plan and dictated to farmers how they should get to a final destination, he said.