Wainui the alpaca is officially the world's oldest at 25 years old

Wainui the Alpaca is officially the oldest of his kind in the world.

Wainui is the world’s oldest alpaca in captivity, and he’s got a good thing going.

He owns four winter coats, gets to sleep in a nice warm wool shed every night, and has a vet nurse on site.

Born on January 2, 1998, Wainui’s status as a Guinness World Record holder has just been made official on its website. Owner Vicki Cordier of Hawthornden, Wainuiomata was passionate about the welfare of her alpacas.

“He’s very spoilt. When we bought alpacas back in 2002 everyone said they don’t need shelter, but I’m a vet nurse in part of my life, so I go a little bit over the top compared to other people,” Cordier said.

READ MORE:

* Wainui the alpaca celebrates 25th birthday, with eye on a world record

* Alpacas and sheep shearing the highlights on day three of NZ Agricultural Show

* Geronimo the NZ alpaca is on death row in England. Brits plan a 'human shield' to defend him



All of their alpacas overnight in their wool shed.

“He gets to stay inside when the weather’s inclement, and he’s pretty good at monitoring his own wellbeing.”

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Wainui the Alpaca turned 25 in January. Owner Vicki Cordier takes extra special care of him.

Wainui was slowing down and his eyesight was starting to falter, but Cordier said he was calm in his familiar paddock.

“He’s getting old, like we all are, but he’s doing fine.

“He’s also quite lucky to have quite an elaborate wardrobe of coats, so he never gets wet.”

Another genetic factor that may have worked in his favour in terms of longevity was his smaller size compared to other alpacas.

“I think he’s just a very special one, slightly different to the others, and he’s had a really good life.”

Many of Cordier’s other alpacas have made it to about 20.

“Fifteen to 18 is a great age, 20 is good, but 25 is exceptional.”

BROOK SABIN/STUFF In the rolling hills near Akaroa is a furry wonderland of 170 friendly alpacas – you can even cuddle them.

She said it felt special to own the world’s oldest alpaca and set a Guinness World Record, and she was looking forward to receiving the certificate.

“It’s not anything I thought I’d ever have.”

Wainui’s name’s link to his home was pure coincidence.

He came to New Zealand from Australia as a cria (baby alpaca) with his mum, first settling on a farm in Banks Peninsula – from where he takes his name – before being moved to Wellington in 2002.

He’s got a birth certificate and breeding pedigree from his original farm in Australia, which meant that his official age could be verified by Guinness.

As of Monday this week, Wainui was 25 years and 112 days old.