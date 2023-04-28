Fertiliser prices down by as much as $200 per tonne

Fertiliser prices were down by as much as $200 per tonne. Ravensdown said supply of Potash increased out of Canada, replacing tonnes out of Belarus that was sanctioned last year, and in China fertiliser export controls continued, but some relaxation of control was expected later this year.

Farmer-owned cooperatives Ravensdown and Ballance have reduced fertiliser prices, with some products down as much as $200 per tonne.

Last year fertiliser prices were up by as much as 25%.

In a letter to customers on Monday Ravensdown said it reduced prices on some of its main products, such as urea and granular ammonium sulphate.

Urea prices dropped by $150 per tonne and granular ammonium sulphate by $100 per tonne.

This time of year these fertilisers could be used to grow grass to “fill the winter feed gap”, the companies said.

Ballance products had come down by up to $200 per tonne.

Southland wheat, barley, oats, hemp, tulip and peas grower Blair Drysdale said a drop in fertiliser prices benefited some dairy farmers the most at this time of year becuase they would want to grow extra grass before winter.

Drysdale mostly applied fertiliser to crops in spring.

Last year when fertiliser prices were high he bought bulk product and stored it, saving $20,000, Drysdale said.

He said he would not do so this year, predicting the price would come down even more by spring.

Ravensdown chief operating officer Mike Whitty said in a company autumn outlook fertiliser prices were down from a high last year, but had not returned to the levels seen before 2020.

“Prices softened due to lower demand and high stock levels. The outlook is uncertain as demand and the market as a whole remains volatile,” Whitty said.

Last year Western economic sanctions on Russia, Belarus and Iran squeezed the fertiliser industry and meant less fertiliser was available and the cost to manufacture went up, he said.

“Prices were pushed up as fertiliser inputs became scarcer. We saw the global supply of potash reduced by 40%, both ammonia and nitrogen fertiliser availability were 25% down and global urea supply was down by 20%,” Whitty said.

Global fertiliser demand dropped as farmers bought less in response to higher prices, he said.

Taranaki sheep and beef farmer Niels Hansen said this week his farm had sufficient pasture going into winter, and he did not need to apply nitrogen fertiliser this year.

When he needed to apply any type of fertiliser he would do soil tests to determine exactly where it was needed, as he could not waste any fertiliser or spend excessively, Hansen said.

Southland dairy farmer Nigel Johnston said in the short-term lower prices did not help him because he applied fertiliser when soils warmed up in spring.

In the long term lower prices set the scene for lower inflation and the hope of maintaining profit, Johnston said.

A 2019 report by Agfirst found the average dairy farm applied between 112kg and 234kg of nitrogen fertiliser per hectare.

Farms were less profitable if they did not apply fertiliser, Agfirst found.

In 2021 a 190kg per hectare cap was put on dairy farms.

The average sheep and beef farms applied between 9kg to 18kg of nitrogen fertiliser per hectare, the report said.

Different crops needed different amounts of nitrogen fertiliser.

Maize needed as much a 250kg of nitrogen fertiliser per hectare and cabbage as much as 400kg per hectare.

The Fertiliser Association published a revised and updated code of practice for fertiliser nutrient management in March, it replaced a previous version published in 2013.

Association chief executive Vera Power said following the code provided farmers, regulatory authorities and markets confidence nutrients used on farms were managed in a way that minimised adverse environmental impacts.