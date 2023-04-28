Zero known M. bovis cases, but the fight to eradicate the disease goes on

The last farm that was positive for M bovis had all its cattle slaughtered and a Restricted Place notice could be lifted next week, however this does not mean the country is free of the disease yet.

There are no known cases of M. bovis in New Zealand, but the Ministry for Primary Industries say that does not necessarily mean the disease is eradicated.

The ministry’s (MPI) M. bovis programme director Simon Andrew said, “All the data we have supports that we are now hunting down the last bits of infection”.

The last active confirmed farm in Banks Peninsula had all cattle removed and slaughtered in February, Andrew said.

A 60-day stand down period at the farm was almost over and a Restricted Place notice was expected to be revoked next week, he said.

Cleaning and disinfection was completed on April 24, he said.

READ MORE:

* Mycoplasma bovis: Mid Canterbury controlled area notice lifted

* M. bovis might be eradicated soon with just one infected farm remaining

* Mid-Canterbury farms only places in NZ with Mycoplasma bovis



MPI was halfway into a 10-year programme and extensive background surveillance would continue for several years to ensure the country was free of M. bovis, he said.

“It is likely that more infected properties will be identified before eradication is declared.

“There are currently no other confirmed properties, but we are continuing with our national bulk milk testing and beef surveillance programmes.”

“M. bovis can be difficult to diagnose and could hide from the cattle’s immune system. It is most likely to reveal itself in times of stress such as calving, early lactation, drying-off, transport or exposure to extreme weather conditions,” Andrew said.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF Waimate grazier Carl Jensen has formed a Mycoplasma bovis support group. (First published in May 2019)

Due to the nature of M. bovis, tests occasionally pick up a “detect” , but a detect was not a confirmed infection and few detects resulted in a farm being declared positive for the disease, he said.

The eradication programme had three distinct phases, he said.

The first was the “delimiting phase”, where all known infections were eliminated. That was the situation the industry was in now.

That would be followed by a provisional proof of absence phase.

“Once we are reasonably confident there is no infection in the national herd we will focus on extensive background surveillance to be sure. This is likely to be two full milking seasons, or two years,” Andrew said

And finally a “proof of absence” phase.

This was an additional period where no infection was found and provided the confidence that the country was free of M. bovis. This is likely to take at least another two years, he said.

Since the decision to eradicate M. bovis was made in May 2018, the total cost to March was $641 million, Andrew said.

The industry paid a levy to fund the programme, with 32% collected by Beef + Lamb New Zealand and DairyNZ, he said.

The nature of the disease, its tendency to shed intermittently and gaps in information about cattle movements, meant it was possible M. bovis would be detected after it was confirmed there were no farms with the disease.

“This is why background surveillance will continue for a number of years,” Andrew said.

“Farmers should continue to be vigilant with National Animal Identification and Tracing and recording animal movements, and take care to ensure the health history of any stock coming onto their farm,” Andrew said.