Budget too late for decisions about financial help, Hawke's Bay grower says

It will cost up to $1.5 billion to re-establish orchards and vegetable paddocks, growers say.

Hawke’s Bay growers need financial help of at least $750 million to complete orchard tasks critical for this time of year, a local grower says.

In April an industry taskforce made up of growers, industry representatives, iwi and consultants proposed to Government that it should help growers in the Hawke’s Bay region with a $750 million assistance package.

Growers would cover costs up to the same amount, to recover from estimated $1.5 billion in damages and lost profits as a result of Cyclone Gabrielle earlier in the year.

Hawke’s Bay apple and stonefruit grower Paul Paynter said many growers were broke.

“I probably spent $2m on a crop that got washed down the river, I lost 25% of my production, revenue wil be down 25%,” Paynter said.

It was important growers received financial assistance before winter because they often treated orchards for pests during this time, he said.

This treatment was important because the presence of certain pests would exclude fruit from exports to some countries under their phytosanitary regulations.

To apply chemical treatment he had to be able to access the orchard with a sprayer which he could not do without getting stuck in silt, he said.

“I can't get into the blocks because they're full of silt, and I can't clean up silt because I don't have any money. Nature doesn't stop for Government to get its budget sorted,” he said.

As winter rain came access to orchards would be more difficult, he said.

“We have spent some hundreds of thousands of dollars on cleaning up blocks and have spent more than the Government has granted us,” Paynter said.

In March the Ministry for Primary Industries set aside $51 million for recovery efforts.

The grants included up to $10,000 for pastoral and arable farmers to help with initial recovery.

Growers could apply for up to $2000 assistance to remove silt from trees and vines.

Paynter said banks and the Government were in a “Mexican standoff” about who would assist growers with recovery.

Banks had the attitude that floods were an “act of God” and Government should help, and Government had the attitude that growers were the clients of banks and banks should help, he said.

CHRIS SKELTON Esk Valley resident Warwick Marshall talks about the destruction Cyclone Gabrielle caused.

It was not unreasonable for banks not to want to lend money to growers who had no way of paying them back at by year-end, Paynter said.

A lot of land used as collateral for previous loans were covered in silt and there was zero chance of orchards being repaired by the end of the year, he said.

Paynter said there was $1b loss of income to growers that would affect the Hawke’s Bay community.

An investment package would mean growers could buy trees and plant, and would need labour in orchards, he said.

An announcement in the Budget would be too late, he said.

Economic development consultant Gus Charteris, part of the Hawke's Bay Horticulture Growers Task Force, said the flooding couldn't have come at a worse time because growers were days from starting to harvest, lost all their income for the year as consequence and had spent all their money already, and needed a contribution to cover cost for next year.

After orchards and vineyards were re-established there would be a gap between planting and the time it took trees to mature and grow fruit, he said.

The framework to assist growers was based on one used by the Government after the 2004 floods in Manawatū-Whanganui, he said.

The cost calculations were based on “three buckets of needs”, Charteris said.

The first bucket was “clean-up”, he said.

“Cleanup costs ranged from $1000 per hectare to $130,000 per hectare, some costs are simply beyond people's balance sheets,” he said.

Supplied Hawke's Bay grower Paul Paynter says waiting for support in the Budget would be too late.

The taskforce capped cleanup costs per hectare in the proposal at $10,000, he said.

“We recognised there will be a finite amount of money available, and growers don't want all the money directed to clean-up because sensible decisions will need to be made on land use.

“For some of those most affected it may not make sense to reestablish orchards. People have got a longer-term view, particularly when you're setting up permanent infrastructure that costs $200,000 per hectare to replace,” Charteris said.

The second bucket was called reinstatement

This applied to specifically vegetable crops and would help with up to 90% of production cost to get crops back to “where they were before”.

The Government said it would not cover income losses as it would set a bad precedent, he said.

The third “bucket” was for orchard and vineyards that were completely destroyed.

This bucket covered 90% of planting costs and orchard infrastructure and covered 90% of the first year’s production costs.

Charteris said crops and infrastructure could not be insured.

Supplied Gus Charteris says floods couldn't have come at a worse time.

“A clear message from banks is that they are looking for clear signals from the Government around the nature and extent of support that they're going to provide because they can't do it alone,” Charteris said.

Banks had a range of products for customers, such as an interest-free lending period, he said.

Head of Agribusiness at Westpac Tim Henshaw said the bank assessed flood-affected growers on a case-by-case basis and offered them immediate support.

Longer term support would be tailored to each grower and would probably be a combination of supporting cashflow and term funding, Henshaw said.

In many instances there would be balance sheet impacts and a significant cash flow gap that would need to be addressed, he said.

”Some land used as collateral that’s been affected by flooding may be considered for alternative uses and some land may be able to be regenerated over time. In each case we will work with those affected to ensure the best outcome,” Henshaw said.