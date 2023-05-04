Farmers question New Zealand Merino Company request for pain relief when docking lamb tails

Communications Manager at the New Zealand Merino Company Debs Sim said they did not prescribe to farmers what pain relief they should use but gave them a list they could discuss with their vets.

The New Zealand Merino Company wants farmers to give lambs pain relief during tail docking, but farmer representatives say that will not be easy.

General manager for markets and sustainability at The New Zealand Merino Company Dave Maslen said by June 2025 the company’s growers would need to administer pain relief for castration, tailing, and any severe shearing injuries on farms.

“This is a step we need to take as pain mitigation is quickly becoming a non-negotiable for some markets and it is already a requirement of other international ethical wool standards.

“On-farm pain relief for sheep isn’t common in New Zealand but we are seeing widespread adoption internationally, it has become mandatory for painful procedures in other stock classes. We believe our growers need to adapt to what the market needs or [risk] losing the premium market position their wool has,” Maslen said.

“Docking” refers to the process of cutting a sheep’s tail to avoid fly strike.

Fly strike happens when flies lay eggs in the wool by a sheep tail and maggots eat into a sheep's flesh.

The company notified growers of the new requirement in a letter, the gave a list of four possible pain relief options available on the market.

Communications manager at the New Zealand Merino Company Debs Sim said Australian merino farmers already administered pain relief when tail docking.

Meat and wool industry group executive at Federated Farmers Toby Williams said it did not have a problem with farmers meeting animal welfare requirements, but there were no specific products registered specifically for pain relief during tail docking, and pain relief was not a requirement under animal welfare standards.

Guidance from the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) said no pain relief was needed on lambs younger than six months.

Tail docking on sheep over six months old was only allowed if a veterinarian did the procedure and pain relief was administered, the guidance said.

Williams said, “when it is available and the technology is there to be able to administer it we'll be standing behind the need to use it for animal welfare reasons”.

There would be on-farm challenges to administering pain relief, he said.

If 1ml of a product was needed for every lamb docked, then an additional 22,000L of product would have to be available for farmers to use, Williams said.

“Contractors will potentially need an extra person on their docking board who has the training to administer the pain relief,” he said.

Pain relief would add an extra cost of 30c to 50c per lamb, he said.

A farmer who wished to remain anonymous said he would have to provide pain relief to more than 6000 lambs with this requirement, and this would add a lot of time to farm duties.

Director for Assurance at the MPI Allan Kinsella said veterinarians were allowed to authorise the use of veterinary medicines that differed from what was stated on the label, unless the MPI applied a control that made off-label use illegal. No pain relief products for animals had this restriction, he said.

Veterinarians could allow a third party, such as a farmer, to administer the restricted veterinary medicine if they were confident the third party was competent.

Managing director of Veterinarians for Animal Welfare Aotearoa Helen Beattie said pain relief should be provided for animal husbandry procedures.

But pain relief during tail docking was a complicated issue, Beattie said.

It was not the first time The New Zealand Merino Company made such a move, she said.

The New Zealand Merino Company said 15 years ago its wool suppliers would not use mulesing on lambs any more.

Mulesing was a procedure to remove flaps of skin from lambs, also to prevent flystrike.

The Government only banned mulesing in October 2019, she said.

“It was a leading move for them to get into markets and secure the NZ Merino brand internationally by removing this one confronting and frankly quite heinous animal husbandry procedure,” Beattie said.

Beattie said pain relief had to be defined as it could be anything from a non-steroidal, similar to a human drinking a Nurofen for a headache, to a local anaesthetic or a general anaesthetic.

“The first thing we need to understand is what exactly is required by pain relief, and then what's the anticipated delivery mechanism,” she said.

How pain relief was going to be applied to a large number of animals needed to be determined, she said.