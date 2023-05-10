Industry has better plans, says farmer fed up with waiting for farm emissions levy

Market-led industry initiatives to encourage responsible farming are better than Government levies, one farmer says.

Market-led initiatives that reward farmers for responsible farming practices and carbon sequestration are more effective than a Government greenhouse gas levy, say industry representatives.

Southland sheep and beef farmer Matt Tayler said he was fed up with waiting for a proposed Government agricultural greenhouse gas emissions levy, and would rather belong to a market-driven industry initiative that set better standards than the Government’s proposed scheme.

New Zealand farmers will start to pay for emissions from 2025. The levy, via the He Waka Eke Noa scheme, is designed to measure, manage, reduce, and price agricultural emissions.

Tayler said he would pay the farm greenhouse gas levy when it was introduced, but would profit from taking care of the environment because he had calculated an industry-led initiative paid more than what a greenhouse gas tax would cost.

An industry programme, such asthe New Zealand Farm Assurance Programme Plus, not only rewarded farmers for taking care of the environment, but also monitored biodiversity on the farm, the way staff were treated, water quality, and paid a premium.

Such a programme was also independently audited and gave consumers confidence that claims made were not greenwashing, he said.

Industry-led programmes enabled farmers to sequester carbon from plant categories that were not allowed in the emission trading scheme and would possibly not be accepted in He Waka Eke Noa.

Tayler supplied meat to Silver Fern Farms and considered joining its carbon-zero initiative that allowed him to offset all his farm emissions by sequestering carbon through various vegetation categories on his farm.

Kavinda Herath / Stuff Numbers of endangered whitebait and the native lamprey fish kanakana have increased due to Ewan Mathieson's work on-farm in Colac Bay

He had 500 hectares of native bush on his farm, he said.

“If we stick a deer fence up [around the native bush] and do deer and possum control there are potentially two to three tons of carbon per hectare that we can sequester because we removed deer browsing on beech forest undercarriage,” he said.

Such an initiative would not be accepted in the Government levy scheme, he said.

“We need someone [a consumer] out of America that sees it as a good story and sees there’s a biodiversity and carbon sequestration aspect to it. We need to get that certified. We need a person eating a steak in Los Angeles saying ‘I did not eat steak on environmental grounds, but I can eat this steak quite happily’,” he said.

Tayler planned to assess the habitat of his farm streams to see if his farm activities were detrimental to invertebrate life, and would implement actions to protect native fish species, he said.

provided Matt Tayler says industry-led initiatives will have more positive effects on the environment than the behaviour change brought about by a Government levy would.

He also wanted to monitor native bush species to see if his farm practices helped bush grow. He said he regretted not having started this process years ago.

Through a farm assurance programme all the actions he took on his farm would be “on paper, monitored and verified,” he said.

Based on the information he had on how He Waka Eke Noa would levy farms, he calculated he would pay a $35,000 to $40,000 levy each year.

But Tayler said he would make almost double that amount by collecting a premium per kilogram of meat from Silver Fern Farms for environmental progress on the farm.

The Farm Assurance Program Plus (NZFAP Plus) was developed by the Red Meat Profit Partnership, and involved the Ministry for Primary Industries, Beef + Lamb, six meat processors and two big banks.

It aligned with some new regulations, but did not replace or supersede any.

The programme was a voluntary standard that was developed to support access to international markets and addressed consumer concerns about farm practices.

A spokesperson for Silver Fern Farms said its Net Carbon Zero programme rewarded farmers for sequestration in a payment per tonne of carbon sequestered, relative to the volume of product supplied to the programme.

The total emissions generated by each kilogram of product were independently measured and certified.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF/Waikato Times A spokesperson for Silver Fern Farms said the emissions trading scheme had strict criteria around qualifying vegetation.

Farmers had to be Silver Fern Farms shareholders to supply their programmes.

Shane Kingston, Alliance Group sales general manager, said 3300 of its farmer-shareholders were accredited for NZFAP and 61 for NZFAP Plus.

“Farmers who are currently accredited under NZFAP Plus understand their on-farm GHG emissions and how these can be managed and reduced,” he said.

A spokesperson for the Minister of Agriculture said New Zealand was required to meet its international obligations for emissions reduction.

The emissions pricing system incentivised emissions reduction at the farm level and raised revenue through a levy that would be ring-fenced and re-invested in technologies that helped farmers reduce emissions.

“Our competitive edge is dependent on lifting our sustainability credentials, and the Government has invested steadily to help farmers and growers do so. Market signals from overseas continue to strengthen in this space,” the spokesperson said.