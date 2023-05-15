The case for getting Young Farmer of the Year back on TV

The Young Farmer of the Year competition pits farming's best and brightest against one another and has all the drama and tension you could want from a television show. (File photo)

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth, Adjunct Professor at Lincoln University, is a director of several agricultural companies and levy bodies.

OPINION: Most New Zealanders know which side their bread is buttered, and where their cheese and meat comes from. The enduring interest in Country Calendar on television and Countrylife on radio is testament. Rural News features twice a day on Radio New Zealand and agriculture appears in many places, including on major websites.

New Zealand has a bioeconomy and people, when they think about it, know that the exports from the primary sector pay for the imports of goods. They might not realise how many times money circulates within the domestic economy but can imagine that at each transaction of a dollar, some vanishes to GST and some might be saved.

But the money received by a farmer from exports through their processors is paid out in wages, inputs for the farm and taxes, and a certain amount in food and clothing for the family. Supermarkets and clothes shops can then pay their wage bill and power bills, and so the money circulates.

READ MORE:

* Farmers, like consumers, are feeling the squeeze of inflation

* Here's why you should take a farmer out for lunch

* New Zealand agriculture is showing the way



There was a global hiatus during the Covid-19 pandemic. At the time, media outlets pointed out that when China sneezes Asia catches a cold, and when the United States sneezes the world does likewise.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF The Aorangi FMG Young Farmer of the year regional final competitions were held at the Fairlie Showgrounds on Saturday.

Faltering in the economic driver had implications for the wider economy.

In New Zealand, when the farmers sneeze, the cities catch a cold. The fact that New Zealand didn’t falter as much during the pandemic as other economies is because the primary sector kept going against the odds – coping with labour shortages and supply-chain disruptions in an effort to maintain business operations.

Despite the success for New Zealand, farmer sentiment is in negative territory. This is an issue for recruitment.

Unless New Zealanders see a future in farming, corporate farming will become the norm. Corporate farms have all sorts of advantages in economies of scale and appetite for risk (and therefore trying new approaches). But they are different from family farms where the legacy value in the story of the generations is still important.

Keeping the concept of farming alive is the New Zealand Young Farmers (NZYF) organisation, which offers “a place to meet new people, connect with the food and fibre sector, and have some fun.” NZYF is also the organiser of the FMG Young Farmer of the Year competition.

That is where you see the future of farming.

The regional competitions have finished and there are now seven young people practicing hard to take out the grand final. The finalists this year are farmers, rural professionals and students. All of them see a future in agriculture and all of them want to contribute.

Young Farmer of the Year used to be on Saturday night television and it is difficult to comprehend why it is no longer featured. It has everything that other programmes have and some that they don’t.

Supplied Jacqueline Rowarth is an adjunct professor at Lincoln University.

It has a plot as the contestants work up through the district and regional finals. It has the excitement of an elimination programme without people being unpleasant to one other or “strategic” – their strategies are within their own time management, not outmanoeuvring behind people’s backs. Competitors have even been known to hang back to ensure that the last person is not completely isolated on the field – rather as top shearer Sir David Fagan was careful not to outclass then Prime Minister Bill English when on the shearing stands together.

The range of skills shown is wide – fencing, lambing, woodwork, irrigation, operating machinery and cooking have featured recently. And the agri-sports are a case for innovation. At the Northern Region finals in April, contestants had to use chainsaws to create dice and then throw a six. Nothing was said about other numbers.

Delightful to see are the teenagers (Junior Young Farmer of the Year) and agrikids. Agrikid competitors in the past are now becoming juniors, and juniors are becoming Young Farmer of the Year contestants. Their motivation and commitment to the sector and competition are heart-warming, and emcee Te Radar keeps the entertainment side high.

Current chief executive Lynda Coppersmith suggests that “if wider New Zealand was able to witness the journey these young people take to get to the grand final stage, it would open their eyes to the extraordinary talent, enthusiasm, diversity and resilience of our sector.”

More than the competition are the clubs, across towns and cities as well as in rural areas, and the people in and behind them . The clubs create the networks for the future that make New Zealand strong.

NZYF and the Young Farmer of the Year competition are supported by a diverse range of agricultural companies. The next step involves New Zealanders and NZ On Air.

The biggest boost to morale is Team New Zealand – the five million people wanting a positive outcome.

The first thing people ask Lynda is “why is Young Farmer of the Year not on television anymore? I loved watching it.”

We know the importance of agriculture. We know the importance of getting great people into the industry and that to stop the cities catching a cold, we need to support the agri sector.

This year’s grand final is in Timaru, from July 4-7. It would be great to have television coverage again, with Team New Zealand to the fore.