Andrew Hoggard steps down early as Federated Farmers president

Andrew Hoggard has announced he is stepping down as president from Federated Farmers, effective immediately and earlier than intended due to speculation around what he planned to do next.

“I want to be clear that my post-Feds plans aren't what I would describe as 100% locked and loaded,” Hoggard wrote on Facebook.

“You’ll no doubt hear more about it if anything is confirmed but as the old saying goes - I don’t want to count my chickens before they’ve hatched.”

Hoggard’s term was due to end in about two months, with vice president Wayne Langford stepping in as acting president until the AGM.

“I’ve made the decision to stand down now because it’s much tidier for myself and the organisation,” Hoggard said.

“I want the focus to remain on the practicality, affordability, and sensibility of the policies that impact farming – not what I may or may not do next.”

Hoggard said many of the members appreciated “the fact that I have ‘kept it real’ as the saying goes - with video messages delivered whilst getting cows in, feeding calves, and even calving cows”.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Federated Farmers national president Andrew Hoggard at home on his farm.

”Of course, there have been challenges too and I won’t deny that I’m looking forward to being able to have an actual weekend off – after I take care of a few jobs I’ve been putting off on the farm.”

Hoggard was elected president mid-2020.

Often in the public eye, Hoggard has been critical of the government’s proposal on emissions pricing, saying it would “rip the guts” out of small town New Zealand.