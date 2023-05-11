Unexpected strong US beef market could help keep farmgate prices and exports going

Continued exports of red meat to the US during a time of year when sales usually take a downturn means some stability in the beef market, says Rabobank.

Unexpected strength in the US beef market is keeping bull prices and exports up.

Exports to the United States, New Zealand’s second-largest beef market, lifted 18% year-on-year in March and 31% compared to February this year, a report by Rabobank said.

That was despite a slowdown in the US economy.

Agricultural analyst at Rabobank Genevieve Steven said usually during tougher economic conditions, consumers would “trade down” to less expensive beef cuts or to less expensive proteins like pork and poultry.

“However, what we are seeing is surprisingly strong beef demand.”

Steven said the bank thought beef sales were supported by US consumers continuing their Covid consumption patterns, and the start of the US summer barbecue season.

But Americans’ appetite for beef could be tested over the next 18 months as local beef prices were likely to be pushed higher in line with anticipated contraction in US beef production, the report said.

The bank reported North Island bull prices lifted through April, and the average price in the last week of the month was 64 cents above the five-year average per kilogram of beef.

The bank predicted that the price would likely continue to be similar to last year's and would be supported by tension between demand for beef from China and the US, the report said.

Supplied Agricultural analyst at Rabobank Genevieve Steven said the AgriHQ North Island bull price is above a five-year average.

However, if demand from China dipped in the next few months it could shift dynamics.

Figures from the Meat Industry Association showed an uptick in beef exports to the US when the barbecue season started in May each year.

A spokesperson from the association said exports also related to New Zealand slaughter patterns, with links between more adult cattle slaughter, the dairy cow cull every year and subsequent increases in beef exports.

Since 2018, there had been a drop in exports to the US but this was largely due to the significant increase in China’s demand for beef over the period, the spokesperson said.

There was an even larger drop in demand last year, likely due to the high levels of slaughter in the US as farmers got rid of cattle because of drought conditions, which reduced demand for imports.