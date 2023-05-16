Vege growers' next challenge: Getting shoppers to buy

Some parts of Gisborne have been hit by four major rain events in the past year.

Vegetables planted since Cyclone Gabrielle are filling supermarket shelves but growers say they have a new problem – convincing shoppers to buy them.

Chair of the Gisborne Growers Association Calvin Gedye​ said there were a lot of vegetables on shelves and prices should come down, but it seemed that shoppers’ appetite for them had dwindled.

Gedye supplied vegetables to his own retail stores and said sales halved over the last two weeks. Demand from other retail stores he supplied was also lower.

The cost of living had caught up with consumers, he said.

There had also been a lot of publicity about high vegetable prices, and he believed that created some consumer resistance to buying fresh produce.

The weather had been “bizarre” since March last year, he said.

Gedye lost all his potato crops, half of his tomatoes and all of his Brassica crops, like broccoli, that were due to be harvested in February and March.

Gedye used a farm technique called minimum tilling, where a grower disturbed the soil as little as possible, but because of heavy rains all his soils had become extremely hard, and he had to go back to techniques where the soil would be disturbed just so it could dry out.

“It's just wet. My staff and I are sick of the mud,” he said.

Quality issues meant labour costs went up, he said.

It took twice as long to harvest 100 cartons of broccoli when rain created those quality issues, he said.

General manager of vegetable growing group Leaderbrand Richard Burke said he hoped the resumption of supply would help to bring prices down, but the industry had struggled to recover from flood damage from Cyclone Gabrielle.

Leaderbrand grew vegetables out of Gisborne, Pukekohe and Chertsey in the South Island.

Waikato growers were hit hard by floods in January, with Gisborne growers’ crops destroyed by Cyclone Gabrielle and damage to road networks stopping products from reaching shelves.

Consumer perception about the price of vegetables was a challenge the industry faced, Burke said.

Over the last 18 months vegetable prices were at the forefront of discussions about a cost of living crisis and growers needed more demand from consumers, he said.

As more vegetable supply became available prices would come down and consumers would buy more vegetables, he said.

But it did take time for volumes to build.

There were still vegetable paddocks that were heavily silted and Leaderbrand couldn’t clean it all yet because silt had to dry to be managed, he said.

Some paddocks would not be dealt with until spring weather allowed silt to dry entirely, Bourke said.

Head of produce and butchery for Foodstuffs North Island Brigit Corson said there had been an increase in the sale of frozen vegetables since the start of the pandemic. Customers used their freezers more and bought more frozen products, she said.

Frozen vegetables were cheaper than fresh produce and often imported.

“This trend has held as we’ve seen high inflation in produce over the last year. Buying what’s in season is always the best way to get value when it comes to fresh produce.

“The key driver of price comes down to the fundamentals of supply and demand and we’re seeing good volumes and lower prices on broccoli and lettuce,” Corson said.

For Gisborne growers of yearly crops such as sweetcorn and squash, the season was finished and recovery would take another full season, Corson said.

A Countdown spokesperson said it had ample supply across a range of vegetables as growers got back on their feet.

The spokesperson said Countdown could not comment in depth on sales, but customers looked for good value and affordable options across their entire grocery shop.

For fruit and vegetables, customers were particularly moving towards seasonal produce, the spokesperson said.