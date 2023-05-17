Debt servicing costs high for farmers

Farmers’ debt servicing costs rose by 45% over the past year, as rural cost inflation soared, Westpac economists say.

Rural inflation hit a peak of 15.6% before dropping to 15.3% in the December quarter.

“That’s not to say the picture isn’t still ugly. At an annual 15.3% rate, rural cost inflation is more than double the rate of a year ago. And the comparison is even starker with the pre-Covid average of around 1.8% annually,” the bank’s economists said in its latest Economic Overview.

“Following this extended bout of inflation, farm and orchard cost structures are likely to remain permanently higher.”

But they expected lower feed, fertiliser and fuel prices would drive down cost inflation and farm and orchard margins were expected to increase later this year and into next year.

Managing director for business at ANZ Lorraine Mapu said as the Reserve Bank attempted to rein in inflation, interest rates had risen quickly and “farmers weren’t immune to that”.

Farmgate prices across all the major sectors of dairy, beef and lamb were generally lower this season than last season, Mapu said.

There were variations in costs amongst farmers, depending on farm systems and their debt levels, she said.

Farm costs rose in a short space of time, and farmers had to adjust, but ANZ had many farm customers who had paid down significant amounts of debt while interest rates were low, while investing in their assets. This ensured they remained resilient, Mapu said.

“We would encourage farmers to complete their forecasts for the next few years ahead and get in touch with their bank with their plans sooner rather than later if support is required.

“We are still seeing interest in new borrowing from the agriculture industry, as customers continue to adapt their operations to bringing sustainable practices on farm and invest in modern technology to build efficiency and grow their productivity,” she said.

A Reserve Bank report said a reduced midpoint price of $8.30 per kilogram of milk solids (kgMS) this season, driven by the slowing global demand, meant the proportion of income required for debt servicing would increase.

“At an aggregate level, average interest costs per unit of production increased to $1.20 per kgMS from $0.50 per kgMS in mid-2021,” the report said.

Debt in agriculture was mostly secured against property and allowed farmers to borrow more relative to their income, but this made them more vulnerable to changes in interest rates and housing market conditions, the Reserve Bank report said.

Westpac NZ Head of Agribusiness Tim Henshaw, said interest rates needed to fall before farmer debt servicing costs would come down.

“Many farmers and growers have been able to maintain regular debt repayments, even as on-farm inflation and interest rates have risen. This meant they had low debt levels.Their overall cost of debt has been much lower as a result,” Henshaw said.

Farmers and growers who borrowed from their bank should have a debt management strategy which they regularly reviewed, he said.