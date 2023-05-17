Honey production down after cold season may be good news for beekeepers

Beekeepers may get better returns due to lower production

Honey production will be low this year because of cold conditions, beekeepers say.

Queen bee breeder and honey producer at Taylor Pass Honey Tomas Mercau Bridger said cold conditions meant plants did not produce a lot of nectar, and in turn bees could not produce as much honey.

The industry had faced challenges for some time because there was an oversupply of honey in the country and many beekeeping operations were not profitable because the farmgate price of honey was low, Mercau Bridger said.

However, a shortage of honey could mean there was some balance brought back to the market, as stored honey would have to be sold and prices should go up, he said.

It would take a few months to a year for prices to adjust to profitable levels, Mercau Bridger said.

A lot of beekeepers had left the industry, which could mean even lower production in future, more demand and better farmgate prices for honey, he said.

Beekeepers took a number of cost-cutting steps that had a detrimental effect on production, he said.

Some beekeepers who fed artificial sugar to help bees to increase production could not afford to do it any more, and had to leave honey behind in the hive for bees to eat, he said.

Many beekeepers could not afford to do complete treatments of varroa mite, which would mean the mite could spread in their and other beekeepers’ hives, he said.

Beekeepers also visited their hives less to cut travel cost, Mercau Bridger said.

Because there were also a lot of days with rain, bees would stay in hives and eat the honey they produced on sunny days, he said.

Because the industry was so competitive beekeepers often did not share knowledge, but this trend was beginning to change, he said.

Beekeepers needed to coordinate how they treated for verroa mite, and share knowledge, Mercau Bridger said.

Supplied Karin Kos, chief executive of Apiculture New Zealand says a wet and cold season means honey production will be low this year.

“There is no benefit if I treat for verroa, and you don't treat and your hive infects mine. We need to start managing it regionally and take samples and know what levels are in the hives,” he said.

”There is talk of forming a New Zealand queen bee breeders association, we can all be on the same page about what standards we want,” he said.

Chief executive of Apiculture New Zealand Karin Kos said this season was very wet and cold, particularly in the North Island and upper South Island.

“As a result we are hearing of consistently low production yields around the country. Most of this honey is manuka and bush honeys. The exception is parts of the South Island, particularly Southland and Canterbury where beekeepers have experienced some bumper crops [from] mostly bush and clover,” Kos said.

“While we don’t have a figure yet for the national yield, it is expected to be well down on previous years,” she said.

The average yield for the country was around 22,000 tonnes over the last five years, Kos said.