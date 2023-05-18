Dag wool used to make mats for planting

Made from dag wool, the DagMat can retain soil, prevent erosion and mitigate sediment runoff, or it can protect young trees and shrubs.

Wool product manufacturer Terra Lana is using dag wool to make a mat that can be used in landscaping.

Business development specialist at Terra Lana Brad Stuart said the DagMat would be launched at the New Zealand Institute of Landscape Architects conference in Nelson this week.

The mat could be used for soil retention around road edges, or around the base of trees and shrubs, to support ground-cover growth in landscape plantings and protect plants, and for weed suppression, he said.

Civil roads projects could use it for erosion control and to mitigate sediment runoff, he said.

The mat was biodegradable, Stuart said.

Dags are essentially poo that has got stuck in sheep wool and been shorn off to prevent fly strike. Dag wool is usually discarded.

Stuart said the product would be locally manufactured in Christchurch and could replace imported products made from hessian, coconut fibre or jute.

Supplied Business development specialist at Terra Lana Brad Stuart hopes councils and landscape architects will support the wool industry by using a local product.

In the mat-making process a lot of the bigger dag pieces were crushed out of wool and processed for sale in sheep pellet fertiliser, he said.

At this point fine dag was still spread throughout the wool and Terra Lana needle-punched the wool to make a felt-type mat, Stuart said.

Terra Lana made a 100% pure dag mat, and a mat that was reinforced with hessian for cases where reinforcement was needed, he said.

The mats could also be made from low-quality wool if there was no dag wool available, he said.

Terra Lana developed a process to get the dag wool from farm to factory with as little processing as possible, Stuart said.

Stuart said besides the drawcard of the product being locally made, it was also competitively priced when compared to imported products.

For roughly every square metre of mat up to one kilogram of wool was used, dependent on the type of product, he said.

Supplied The DagMat could outdo imported plant fibre material as it was competitively priced, locally made and biodegradable.

In the past large projects like planting the Northern Corridor needed about 500,000m² of mat, but if projects used the DagMat it would require about 500 tonnes of wool, Stuart said.

Stuart hoped landscape architects and council would support the wool industry and a circular economy by using the product.

Stuart said some plant fibres were also fire-prone and helped spread wildfires but wool was tested to be fire-resistant.