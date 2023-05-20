Choosing wood means supporting sustainability

There’s something special about wood—it’s an often forgotten, wonder material that could hold the key to a sustainable built environment.

What would a future look like in which timber products play a growing, pivotal role in sustainable construction practices?

Forestry, farming and related industry workers generally have an acute sense for nature, conservation and the environment. Their livelihood depends on it and they're keen stewards of the land, says Matt Eggers, operations manager of Kiwi roundwood producer, Goldpine.

"Forestry and agriculture make good use of the land, provide employment for many and are a good stream of export revenue for the country. Both industries rely on making the best of the natural environment with an eye to the future," Eggers says. "Like many in the primary industries, we believe good treatment of the land means New Zealand can continue to deliver the world's best natural produce."

SUPPLIED Pine plantations are the source of Goldpine's log and offer a unique advantage: They grow where almost nothing else will, flourishing in the most unproductive soils and inhospitable terrain.

For thousands of years, wood has served as a reliable, renewable source of building material, fuel, fibre and much more. There's always room for further innovation and development with Goldpine introducing a range of products, recently rolling out their 'Heat Fixed' process.

Goldpine has been at it for quite some time. The business was established in a valley south of Nelson almost fifty years ago with the idea of supporting New Zealand's foresters and farmers by supplying natural timber products that are essential in agriculture. For nearly half a century, Goldpine has worked with sustainable forest managers to deliver the posts, piles and poles that have played a supporting but essential role in enabling some of the world's most carbon-efficient food production.

"Wood is a natural product and a proven standout when compared to alternatives. Trees eat the carbon that the others emit and by using harvested wood products, we lock that carbon up for the long haul and provide a natural infrastructure that unleashes the talent and productivity of Kiwi farmers and growers," Eggers says.

SUPPLIED There's always room for further innovation and development with Goldpine introducing a range of products, recently rolling out their 'Heat Fixed' process.

Building sustainable wood products

The Nelson-Tasman region's Pinus radiata forests are the source of its log, a species that has served as the commercial wood of New Zealand for generations. The distinctive fast-growing pines provide high-quality material for construction and infrastructure projects—everything from the deck out back to major works in the big cities. "One of the great advantages we see in using wood is its ability to displace emissions-intensive plastic, steel and concrete, and allows us to conserve our native timbers and forests," notes Eggers.

The key is working with sustainable plantation forest managers, ensuring the next sapling is planted after harvest continuing the virtuous, carbon sequestration cycle. Goldpine proudly offers a remarkable 50-year treatment guarantee on its roundwood products. Preserved, harvested wood products maximise the benefits of carbon sequestration, locking up carbon for an extended period, contributing to a greener and more carbon-efficient future.

Pine plantations offer a further unique advantage: They grow where almost nothing else will, flourishing in the most unproductive soils and inhospitable terrain.

"We're strong believers in having the right tree in the right place," says Eggers, pointing out that pine plantations don't have to take much away from native forest or farmland. With more than ten million hectares of forest in New Zealand, eight million that are native, pine plantations should be carefully located, and once harvested, new trees replace the old.

SUPPLIED Goldpine stands behind its product with a 50-year treatment guarantee. What that means in practice is fencing and other infrastructure won't need replacing in this lifetime.

Looking towards the future

Eggers and Goldpine are particularly proud of their operation and always looking for ways to raise the bar.

"We have started with our own product to make the greatest impact across our footprint. Quite some time ago we moved across to use carbon-neutral biomass energy and each process at our production site is approached with an eye for continuous improvement.

"We look to use everything from the log, letting nothing go to waste, creating our own energy and working with our partners to put by-products to good use. Our eye then goes to the wider business with better waste management and a reduction of plastics," Eggers says. In fact, Goldpine uses 99% of every log, only losing what is blown away in a stiff breeze.

Goldpine stands behind its product with a 50-year treatment guarantee. What that means in practice is fencing and other infrastructure won't need replacing in this lifetime. That's a reduction in the requirement for new products and it means the carbon locked up in the preserved 'Heat Fixed' products are there to stay for the long haul.

SUPPLIED Goldpine's commitment to sustainability and innovation sets new standards and paves the way for a future where timber can expand its role as a reliable and eco-friendly choice.

As Goldpine continues to expand its reach, it leaves an indelible mark on the roundwood industry. The company's commitment to sustainability and innovation sets new standards and paves the way for a future where timber can expand its role as a reliable and eco-friendly choice.

"We're always in the search for better," says Eggers. "From day one, our goal was to help a hard-working, rural sector grow the world's best products, and we work with farmers every day to further their pursuit."

Using wood wherever possible: It's a further step towards optimising land and resources, and looking towards a better future.

Learn more about Goldpine's story here.