Ratio of sheep to people falls below 5:1 for first time since 1850s

New Zealand was at ‘peak sheep’ in 1982, when there were 22 of the animals for every person.

New Zealand’s ratio of sheep to people has fallen below 5:1 for the first time since records began in the 1850s.

Stats NZ’s latest survey of farming production and practices found there were 25.3 million sheep in the national flock last year.

That was a decrease of 2% or 400,000 sheep compared with the previous year.

Stats NZ general manager of economic and environment insights Jason Attewell​ said the ratio of sheep to people had fallen below 5:1 for the first time since the 1850s, when national sheep numbers were first recorded.

“In 1982 New Zealand sheep numbers famously sat at 22 per person. Australia currently has three times as many sheep as New Zealand, though their ratio is only around three sheep to every Aussie,” he said.

The international wool industry has been in decline for decades, with manufacturers and consumers opting for cheaper, synthetic alternatives.

However, there was another likely contributor to the shrinking flock, an industry expert said.

Beef and Lamb New Zealand general manager of insights and communication Rowena Hume​ said the increased sale of farms for conversion to forestry was likely a factor in the reduction in sheep numbers.

According to a report by Orme and Associates, commissioned by Beef and Lamb, sheep and beef farms covering an estimated 175,000 hectares were sold for forestry in the five years to June 2022.

The five-yearly Agricultural Production Census also showed the national dairy herd continues to shrink, with dairy cattle numbers down 1%.

“The total number of dairy cattle was 6.1 million at June 2022. This is 8% lower than in 2014 when the total dairy cattle herd peaked at 6.7 million,” Attewell said.

While the dairy herd decreased in both islands, the decline was sharper in the North Island, where dairy cattle numbers fell by 11% (431,000) compared with 2014, when numbers peaked.

In contrast, South Island dairy cattle numbers fell only 5% (131,000) compared with 2014.

Beef cattle numbers, which peaked at 6.3 million in the 1970s, totalled 3.5 million in 2016, a historic low.

But the number had stabilised recently, sitting at 3.9 million in both 2019 and June 2022.