Forestry contractors 'at breaking point' in flood-hit regions

The forestry industry has endured a tough few years on the back of Covid-19, fuel price increases, high inflation and a string of severe weather events. (File photo)

Forestry contractors are closing their businesses or pulling out of the flood-hit Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne regions as pressures on the industry continue to mount.

Forest Industry Contractors Association (FICA) spokesperson Ross Davis​ said there was “huge concern” for the viability of forestry contracting businesses, with some already in liquidation and others at risk of folding.

“Each day we are getting phone calls that confirm more and more contractors are falling over.”

A recent survey of FICA members found 21% of respondents did not have a current contract and 40% had only a one-year contract.

The industry had endured a tough few years on the back of Covid-19, fuel price increases, high inflation and a string of severe weather events, Davis said.

Log prices were already low and expected to drop further next month. That would mean a reduction of harvest targets and cancelled contracts, which many businesses would not survive, he said.

FICA members reported a falling production over the last year. More than half of those surveyed had seen production drop by 20% or more, while 16% were down more than 30%.

“When asked if they could survive at an 80% production level for a year, only 26% of respondents indicated that they could.”

The forestry sector is the third-largest contributor to New Zealand’s export earnings, alongside dairy and meat.

However, it was still seen as a “turn-on, turn-off” industry, Davis said.

“It’s not a blame game at all, but if we want logging contractors to be around in another 12 to 24 months then something needs to change now.

“We employ thousands of people, and we cannot keep operating at a loss. Jobs will be lost, homes will be lost, communities will be lost.”