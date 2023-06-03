Govt's refusal to rule out fertiliser tax met with criticism

A fertiliser levy has been proposed as an interim funding measure while the agriculture sector works out the best way to price its greenhouse gas emissions. (File photo)

The Government’s refusal to rule out a tax on fertiliser has attracted criticism from the agricultural sector and the Opposition.

On Thursday, Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor​ confirmed he had discussed a fertiliser levy with the agricultural sector.

The levy – of about $150 per tonne of urea – was presented as an interim funding measure while the sector continued to work out the best way to price its greenhouse gas emissions.

It would replace the sector-led emissions pricing proposal, He Waka Eke Noa (HWEN), which is reportedly frustrating the Government with a lack of results and is unlikely to be law before the general election.

O’Connor said it was still the Government’s intention to have an emissions pricing plan ready before Parliament’s last sitting day, on August 31.

STUFF Farmers say that keeping their environmental impact in check helps their farms' fortunes, too. (First published September 2019)

But it was also looking at other interim options – like the fertiliser levy – to raise funds for research and development.

Asked about the proposed levy during Question Time on Thursday, O’Connor said industry leaders had rejected the idea.

“We now have to sit down and work on the best way forward of following through with He Waka Eke Noa, but dealing with the dilemma that they don’t want to pay anything until they’ve worked out the full analysis of sequestration options.

“That will take some time. It will take more research and development. The issue is who will pay for that.”

Beef and Lamb New Zealand chairperson Kate Acland​ said analysis suggested a tax at $150 per tonne would force food prices up and farm profitably down while raising an “unjustifiably large” amount of money.

“We recognise the importance of continued investment in research and development from our sector in addressing agricultural emissions, but farmers need confidence in how this is going to be done and that it won’t affect the viability of our sector,” she said.

Dairy NZ chairperson Jim van der Poel​ said although progress on HWEN had stalled months ago, there had been little discussion between officials and industry since.

Supplied Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor says he discussed a fertiliser levy with the agricultural sector, which rejected the idea.

“A fertiliser tax, from agriculture’s perspective, goes against everything we have tried to do,” he said.

Political opposition to the idea and O’Connor’s refusal to take it off the table was also strong.

National’s Agriculture and Trade spokesperson Todd McClay​ said O’Connor needed to “categorically rule out” the tax, which could put some farmers out of business.

“Farmers have been hit extremely hard over the last six years by expensive rules and regulations imposed by the Labour Government,” he said.

“Farm inflation is at an all-time high and is only matched by significant increases in the cost of food.”

If elected, National would repeal any new tax the Labour Government imposed on farmers, McClay said.

Meanwhile, ACT MP Mark Cameron​ said the tax would negatively impact all New Zealanders.

“Rural New Zealand is already under enormous stress and food prices have been rising at a record rate. A $150 a tonne tax on urea would only add to farmers woes and to the cost of living.

“Any such tax would be a blunt instrument because it will punish farmers for the inputs they use rather than the outcomes they achieve,” he said.

“They will pay the tax no matter what they do to mitigate the effects of the fertiliser they use.”