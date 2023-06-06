Almost 40,000 bee colonies lost to varroa mite last year, with losses increasing

Beekeepers can treat bees and beehives with products for varroa mite, and there are efforts under way to raise bees more tolerant to the mite, but losses due to varroa mite have increased every year since 2015.

The number of bee colonies lost because of varroa destructor mite is increasing every year, with the mite to blame for almost 40,000 colony losses in New Zealand last year, beekeepers and researchers say.

An annual colony loss survey conducted since 2015 found a steady increase in how many bee colonies were lost because they were infested with varroa mite.

The survey was based on reports from 41% of beekeepers, who managed 49% of New Zealand’s honeybee colonies.

The study showed almost 100,000, or 13.5%, of all bee colonies that were healthy at the start of winter last year were lost because of either wasp attacks, problems with queen bees, varroa mite infestations or suspected starvation.

This was up from an 8.4% total loss in 2015.

Kavinda Herath / stuff Roadside spraying causes havoc with the hives

Pike Stahlman-Brown, principal economist at Manaaki Whenua Landcare Research, which conducted the survey, said colony loss was when bees were unable to produce a honey crop.

In most cases this meant bees in a beehive died out over winter, he said.

The survey showed of the total losses last year, 6.4% were because of varroa mite, compared to a 1.6% loss because of the mite in 2017.

Total colony losses last year were similar to losses in 2021, but losses due to wasps, queen bee problems and starvation remained stable, with losses because of varroa mite increasing.

Stahlman-Brown said almost 40,000 colonies were lost because of varroa, with a study last year showing losses cost commercial beekeepers across the country almost $24 million.

Treatment for varroa mite was effective, with only 1.5% of beekeepers in the survey saying they did not treat for varroa mite last year, he said.

A major reason for not treating would be that it was difficult to get to hives, because many commercial beekeepers had up to 40,000 hives, he said.

“The cost of getting to your hives can be expensive.There wasn’t a single person with more than 50 colonies that said that they did not treat for varroa. Where some people chose not to treat because of the expense it was probably a reflection of low honey prices,” Stahlman-Brown said.

In May, queen bee breeder and honey producer at Taylor Pass Honey Tomas Mercau Bridger said beekeepers took a number of cost-cutting steps that had a detrimental effect on production.

Supplied Pike Stahlman-Brown, principal economist at Manaaki Whenua Landcare Research, says varroa mite is increasing in prevalence.

Many beekeepers could not afford to do complete treatments of varroa mite, which would mean the mite could spread in their and other beekeepers’ hives, he said.

Beekeepers needed to coordinate how they treated for varroa mite, and share knowledge, Mercau Bridger said.

“There is no benefit if I treat for varroa, and you don't treat and your hive infects mine. We need to start managing it regionally and take samples and know what levels are in the hives,” he said.

Stahlman-Brown said the industry bred queens with a trait called varroa sensitive hygiene.

Ross Giblin In 2020 colony losses due to varroa mites were just over 3% a Landcare Research survey showed, this year it was at 6.4%, with almost 40,000 colonies lost.

Because all bees in a hive were related to a queen it meant they would have the trait. They would detect the varroa mite and carry them out of the hive, he said.

When beekeepers thought of replacing hives they needed to do a cost benefit analysis and ask themselves if they would get a return on investment, he said.

It was unclear what the effect of varroa would be on the industry in future, he said.