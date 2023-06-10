Long-running legal case over the mortgagee sale of a family farm finally over

After more than three decades, a legal battle over the sale of a family farm has ended with a Supreme Court decision.

Stephen Gilbert Anderson took a case to the Supreme Court, New Zealand’s highest court, after instigating earlier cases in the High Court of Dunedin, the first in 1987 and the other in 1999.

Both cases involved the actions of creditors in enforcing payment of his unpaid debt via the compulsory selling of the family farm in 1987/1988.

That farm had been in his family since the 1880s, and “its sale has evidently caused Mr Anderson enduring upset”, a Supreme Court decision, released on May 31, said.

The decision detailed some of the background to the case, with Anderson defaulting on his payments, which led to the farm being sold by mortgagee sale in June 1988. He was later adjudicated bankrupt.

Anderson initiated several hearings and appeals through various courts, which led to the Supreme Court dismissing his application for leave to appeal a Court of Appeal decision last year.

But Anderson, who was self-represented, argued that he should be entitled to revive a struck-out 1999 proceeding. He argued that was because he had been under the impression that the interim injunction from the 1987 judgment precluded anyone from touching his family farm property “until the court had looked into circumstances” associated with the first attempted mortgagee sale.

However, the Court of Appeal had determined that the 1987 judgment, which led to an interim order as it was not properly served, did not have the effect asserted by Anderson, and “it expressly did not immunise” him from a further mortgagee sale should a demand be properly served.

The Supreme Court noted the mortgagee sale was not challenged at the time, and the land was acquired by a bona fide third-party purchaser 35 years ago, in 1988.

Any appeal from arising from those earlier judgments “is long out of time”.

“We are satisfied that it is not necessary in the interests of justice to hear and determine the proposed appeal. Nor are there any exceptional circumstances that would justify a direct appeal.”