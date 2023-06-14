GE explained: What you need to know about gene editing

Importantly, and unlike other genetic modification technologies, gene editing doesn’t involve the insertion of material from any other species. (File photo)

The National Party’s plan to reverse the decades-old “ban” on gene editing has once again fanned the flames of the GE debate.

The party’s science and innovation spokesperson Judith Collins says the ban is costing the country in economic and environmental terms.

Allowing the technology out of the lab and into the fields could boost trade prospects and significantly reduce New Zealand’s agricultural emissions, she said.

Although the idea has its supporters, there are also plenty of detractors and the debate is likely to get much hotter before there is any real resolution.

RNZ RNZ’s podcast The Detail: Gene editing scientist was no lone rogue.

Here’s what you need to know about gene editing and its current place in New Zealand.

What is gene editing?

Put simply – by Josephine Johnston from Otago University’s Bioethics Centre – gene editing refers to a group of technologies that can be used to alter the DNA of an organism.

“Gene editing seeks to make changes to the parts of the DNA that encode for proteins, and affect our traits, and change who we are, and change our health,” Johnston said.

“Gene editing is trying to target and make specific changes.”

Importantly, and unlike other genetic modification technologies, gene editing doesn’t involve the insertion of material from any other species.

What might the benefits be?

There are plenty, Johnston said.

From a human health perspective, GE technologies could help those with rare genetic diseases. Beyond that, it could be used to change crops, livestock and introduced pests for the better.

“There are all kinds of potential uses that could be beneficial to humans but also to the environment or to other animals,” Johnston said.

Supplied Gene editing could be used to change crops, livestock and introduced pests for the better, an expert says.

So, what’s all the fear and resistance about?

According to Johnston, unintended consequences or “off-target effects” are a big one.

“So you make a change in one place, but it actually makes a change somewhere else as well, and you didn’t mean that, and that could cause health problems.”

What is the current regulation?

Existing regulation of genetic engineering makes it very difficult for farms to produce anything from crops, livestock or grasses that have been gene edited.

Work on gene editing currently requires permissions from environmental watchdogs, serious amounts of paperwork, and public hearings, all of which are inhibiting scientific progress, according to those keen to see the rules relaxed.

It’s effectively a ban, which has been in place for more than 20 years, and was the subject of heated debate when the legislation was last revisited in 2003.

Why was the technology banned in the first place?

In part, due to a contentious – yet quite compelling – chapter in New Zealand’s political history known as “Corngate.”

Back in 2002, there was already major debate around the safety of genetically modified crops. The same year, investigative journalist Nicky Hager released a book called Seeds of Distrust, which alleged that a field of GE corn was mistakenly grown and distributed to consumers – and that cabinet had known and conspired with officials from the Ministry of Agriculture to cover it up.

When interviewed by John Campbell on the matter, then-Prime Minister Helen Clark got quite hot under the collar about it all.

The interview became known as Corngate and public consciousness around GE blew up in its wake.

David Alexander/Stuff Then-Prime Minister Helen Clark was less than thrilled with John Campbell’s “Corngate” interview. (File photo)

Nationwide protests – one of which attracted 15,000 marchers in Auckland alone – followed. The most hardcore opponents of the technology marched from Northland to Parliament in a “GE-free hikoi” to drop off 92,000 signatures of dissent.

The protests lead to the formation of the Royal Commission on Genetic Modification, tasked with establishing a way forward for the issue.

Since then, all genetic experiments have been confined to labs and all applications to release genetically modified organisms (GMOs) have needed the approval of the Environmental Protection Authority.

There have been only three approvals since 1998 – a vaccine for equine flu, and two cancer therapies for a clinical trial. The act was reviewed in 2015, but nothing new came of this.

Is GE widely used overseas?

Widely enough that proponents have warned for years New Zealand risks being left behind if our rules don't change.

The European Union has decided genetically-edited crops are to be treated the same strict way as genetically-modified crops.

Australia has exempted some gene editing, suggesting the results can't be distinguished from conventionally bred animals and plants – mutations are a thing, after all.