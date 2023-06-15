'They just took my land off of me': a farmer and his almost four-decade legal fight

Stephen Anderson of Dunedin is fighting over the loss of a family farm in Wānaka.

On court documents Dunedin pensioner Stephen Anderson lists his occupation as a ‘Wānaka farmer’.

“That’s what I am. They just took my land off of me.”

The 68-year-old was the fourth generation of his family to live on the 669 acre property at Mt Barker, just outside of Wānaka.

But in the space of a couple of years, he lost it all, including his marriage, his money, and then the farm.

Anderson had bought the family farm off of his parents for a nominal amount, and farmed it from the age of 21.

Wheat was grown on the property – about 800 tonnes a year – and he also operated a contract combine harvesting business.

Life was good, but the property was rundown and needed new fences. Anderson needed money to pump into the farm and went offshore to secure a loan for $500,000, as interest rates in New Zealand were over 20%.

That loan was sourced via NZI Finances, who he paid to source the cheaper overseas loan.

But when the interest payments for that loan came due in July 1987 he found himself struggling to pay and decided to go bankrupt on the advice of his lawyer.

“They didn’t force me into bankruptcy, I did it myself.”

“So I put (the farm) up for auction.”

SUPPLIED Stephen Anderson visits his former family farm at Mt Barker, near Wanaka.

After a delay the family farm was auctioned on October 10, just nine days before the stock market crashed.

“I probably could have stayed on the farm, but with interest rates like that I was haemorrhaging so much.”

NZI turned-up to take over the auction, and sold via the bank for $745,000 which was $155,000 short of Anderson’s reserve.

“It was like a train wreck you were trying to control,” he said of the process, which he is still fighting 26 years later.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Stephen Anderson bought the family farm off of his parents for a nominal amount.

Anderson believes that today that same land would fetch around $50 million, given its proximity to a booming Wānaka.

He wanted that farm, which has changed ownership several times, and particularly to continue farming until he no longer could.

Last week Stuff reported how Anderson had taken his case to the Supreme Court, the highest court in the land, with that May 31 decision noting “its sale has evidently caused Mr Anderson enduring upset’’.

Anderson, who was self-represented, argued that he should be entitled to revive a struck-out 1999 proceeding. He argued that was because he had been under the impression that the interim injunction from the 1987 judgement precluded anyone from touching his family farm property “until the court had looked into circumstances” associated with the first attempted mortgagee sale.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Wānaka, in Otago, where Stephen Anderson once owned a family farm

The Court of Appeal determined that the 1987 judgement, which led to an interim order as it was not properly served, did not have the effect asserted by Anderson, and “it expressly did not immunise” him from a further mortgagee sale should a demand be properly served.

But Anderson wasn’t giving up, confirming that he had other legal avenues to pursue.

He maintained he wasn’t being vexatious, but had a legitimate claim.

Asked if he was after a settlement, Anderson replied: “No, I won’t take money for the farm.”

But he did want payment for his creditors, which would work out to be about $3.8million including interest.

Anderson said while the bankruptcy meant he didn’t have to pay creditors, some of them were family friends.

“We’re from Wānaka, a small community, and these are friends I owe money to, and companies who need the money.

“I want my farm back. Yes, definitely. I’ll try and get it back as best I can. But the bottom line for me: the creditors.”

Anderson moved to Dunedin about 2000 to look after his elderly parents, who have both since died, and kept himself occupied by studying at University of Otago, including law and accounting papers.

He estimated his long-running legal fight had cost him just $20,000.

“I’m not giving-up, I’m telling you right now.”