NZ farmers 'shouldn't pay for emissions if other countries aren't'

ACT leader David Seymour says his party wants a system that doesn’t drive production offshore.

New Zealand should not be a first mover when it comes to a farm carbon tax, ACT leader David Seymour says.

“If farmers in countries who are our biggest trading partners are not paying a price for their methane emissions, neither should New Zealand farmers,” said ACT party leader David Seymour when he announced the party’s primary industries policy at Fieldays in Hamilton on Thursday.

ACT was against He Waka Eke Eke Noa from the start and would develop a system that reduced emission intensity and not drive production offshore, Seymour said.

The party would adopt a split-gas approach, “acknowledging the fundamental difference between methane from livestock, a short-lived greenhouse gas, and carbon dioxide, near permanent greenhouse gas,” he said.

ACT wanted to tie the emissions price to that of New Zealand’s five main trading partners to ensure there was a level playing field for growers and producers competing overseas, Seymour said.

The party would also remove barriers to the uptake of emissions-reducing technologies and allow on-farm sequestration, he said.

Christel Yardley/Waikato Times ACT MP Mark Cameron and Andrew Hoggard, who stepped down as president of Federated Farmers, were at Fieldays with Seymour.

ACT MP Mark Cameron said the party would “give control of water resources back to regional and local councils, allowing them to work with local communities to develop acceptable standards and rules for nitrates, sedimentation runoff, and freshwater quality”.

Farmers needed to be able to store more water to increase their resilience to climate and seasonal pressures and water storage requirements needed to be liberalised, while maintaining aquifer health, he said.

Councils should be able to opt into a system where water resource consents would be converted into tradable water permits.

“This would allow farmers to trade surplus water allocations amongst each other according to a sensible pricing system,” Seymour said.

Farm plans had not replaced resource consenting as Labour had promised, Seymour said.

The party would shift the responsibility of managing, regulating, and verifying farm plans from central government to regional councils.

Farm plans needed a consistent template across different regional councils, he said.

A farm plan that was verified would not need to be reverified in future if there were no significant changes to a farm, he said.

ACT would also bring back live animal exports and remove caps on the recognised seasonal employer scheme, among other proposals.