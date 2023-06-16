Farmers at Fieldays hoping for a brighter future

Mandi Mcleod, a low-stress cattle handling consultant, says farming is an industry to be proud of, but farmers are told they shouldn’t be.

Farmers at Fieldays in Hamilton are more positive about the future this year, but there is still a sense of concern at how farming is being regulated.

Last year there was a sense that the Government was not listening to farmer concerns, and the only way forward was to “batten down the hatches” and head into a sea of regulatory change.

This year, many expressed hope there were better things were to come.

Mandi Mcleod, a low-stress cattle handling consultant and animal welfare advocate, said farming was the engine of the New Zealand economy but it felt as though someone else was steering the direction of the industry.

“We need to have an equal hand on that steering wheel, if we don’t get a say, farmers become nervous,” Mcleod said.

“There’s still uncertainty. Every time you open the paper someone has changed their minds about something,” Mcleod said.

A tractor and harvester sales representative said people were not buying as much new equipment.

Gerhard Uys/Stuff Farmers sat down for a haircut and a conversation about what environmental issues they face on their farms at Fieldays.

Farmers were waiting to see if there would be a change of government before they spent money, he said.

A father and son who farm sheep in Pahiatua said they accepted there would eventually be some form of emissions tax, but hoped it would not be as harsh as the Labour Government planned.

The father said he had improved his farm environment to better farm waterways and be gentler on his soils, but did not do so because he wanted to prepare for an emissions tax or significant natural areas regulation.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF/Waikato Times The mood at Fieldays was more upbeat this year.

The son said he was 22 and planned to take over the farm once his father retired.

He did not know if he would be able to farm forever because there was a lot of uncertainty about the long-term profitability of livestock operations.

National’s new climate policy made sense to him, and he hoped within five years there was technology available to reduce emissions on their farm, he said.

Muriwai beef farmer Tim Dangen, who was Young Farmer of the Year last year, said in the long term he was extremely optimistic, but in the short term there were a lot of headwinds.

Farm business bottom lines were tight across the board, Dangen said.

“From a personal perspective we know we will run at a loss this year, and we are grappling with that and cyclone damage [on the farm],” he said.

“Farmers just want to stay viable, it's a hard job, most people don’t want to go to work for the next year and know they won't make any money,” he said.

“In terms of government policies, we just want to be heard, and we want something that is fair, reasonable and practical,” he said.

It did not really matter who was in charge, as long as farmers were being listened to and represented, Dangen said.

“We need to make sure that however a policy setting happens, that there’s collaboration with the people on the ground that the policy affects. There needs to be enough forward-thinking and goals being set must be practical and can be worked to with a long-term approach. The goals must be good for the country,” Dangen said.

Stuff Muriwai beef farmer Tim Dangen says there are short-term headwinds that agriculture faces but in the long-term he is positive.

Older farmers had seen politicians come and go and survived throughout, and young farmers had long-term vision, he said.

“We always hear about premiums for our products because of our clean, green image, but are we actually getting that? The solution to all the problems that everyone is worried about is financial income, if we get paid more for our product we don't have to work as hard, and you get flow-on effect from that, like improvements on farm and better environmental outcomes,” Dangen said.

“Where do we see the country's income coming from over the next 100 to 500 years? It will always be based around the primary sector, we need to make sure we are making it attractive enough that we are bringing in keen young people,” he said.

A farmer who managed five dairy farms said the future was positive but at the moment “we are in a negative environment”.

Farmers were in a strange situation because they were a significant part of the economy but a voting minority, he said.