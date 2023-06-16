Fieldays vendors say attendance up on last year, some hesitation to spend

Fieldays vendors say there has been a good crowd this year.

Vendors at this year’s Fieldays say they’ve been busy – and attendance numbers appear to be up on last year.

Last year, Fieldays was held in December because the event was delayed by Covid-19.

Yonnis Kepes​, who does commercial sales for Cactus Outdoor, a New Zealand manufacturer of outdoor apparel and farm workwear, said the business had been doing a brisk trade.

“It was crazy, we brought four days’ worth of down jackets to the show and by the end of yesterday [Wednesday] we’d pretty much sold out. For a small little company it doesn't feel small any more,” Kepes said.

Cactus Outdoor’s website shows its down jackets normally sell for more than $800 each.

Kepes had to drive to the Auckland shop to restock for the rest of the week, and only got back to Fieldays by midnight on Wednesday, he said.

Gerhard Uys/Stuff Yonni Kepes does commercial sales for Cactus Outdoors.

Cactus last exhibited at Fieldays in 2019, he said.

General manager for Isuzu New Zealand Scott Kelsey​ said there seemed to be more people at the event this year.

Isuzu had many inquiries, which traditionally translated into a certain number of sales after the event, Kelsey said.

He said it was key for businesses to consistently come to Fieldays and not skip years because they had to remain in people’s minds.

”Being consistently here has massive benefits, we’ve always been here and we are steady,” Kelsey said.

There was some hesitation around sales that many businesses ascribed to the election coming up, he said.

“But it’s sort of hearsay, people aren’t saying ‘I am not buying due to the elections’, we are in a time with high interest rates and an election, there are a lot of reasons to delay a purchase,” he said.

Stuff General manager for Isuzu New Zealand Scott Kelsey says there is a feeling the upcoming election might be making some buyers hesitant.

New Zealand managing director at tools manufacturer Stihl Jochen Speer​ said there were significantly more people this year than during December’s Fieldays.

The event in December was “not great for us, and not enough numbers to count it as a success, this year is better, but it’s nowhere near what it used to be pre-pandemic,” he said.

He said Stihl was there as a branding exercise, because people needed to touch and feel products.

Stihl had a stall at Fieldays for almost 40 years and had not skipped one year, Speer said.

“We’ve had good sales for the number of people that are here, in proportion we are doing well.”

Gerhard Uys/Stuff Jochen Speer says tools aren’t a frivolous purchase.

He said low consumer and business confidence was not apparent at Stihl.

“I know other industries suffer from it, you are looking at tools, it’s something people need, it’s not a frivolous purchase, they use it for work or to look after their property,” he said.

Fieldays only releases attendance numbers after the event.