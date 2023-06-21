Deer industry shrinks by 20,000 hinds for the second year in a row

There are now 40,000 fewer hinds on New Zealand farms as numbers have dropped for two years in a row. There are about 800,000 farmed deer in New Zealand.

The deer industry has reduced its number of breeding hinds by 20,000 for a second year in a row, with land use change, Covid-19, activism and farm profitability all playing a part.

Chief executive at Deer Industry New Zealand (DINZ) Innes Moffat said the hinds – female deer – were from herds used to breed calves for the venison trade.

There were multiple reasons the industry reduced hind numbers, Moffat said.

Because consumers in export markets could not buy venison as easily during the pandemic there was a reduction in demand, selling venison became harder, and the venison price fell, he said.

The returns of farmers who usually bred and sold young calves to other farmers to raise for venison hit a low from 2019 to 2021, he said.

Farmers with large hind herds stopped selling calves and decided to rather raise their own deer for venison.

Profits from deer farming did not cover all the costs to fence waterways to exclude stock as required by regulations, he said.

“Like sheep and beef farmers we are seeing some farmers retiring, that land is going into the trees [in some instances],” Moffat said.

Many deer farmers also reduced their breeding hinds, so they could farm more stags for the velvet trade, because it was profitable at the moment, he said.

Because of environmental regulations many large farms had also moved away from planting forage crops, which use nitrogen, to keep deer fed through winter and now overwintered deer on all grass, Moffat said.

Chief executive at Deer Industry New Zealand Innes Moffat says the industry does not measure its success in deer numbers.

Because grass could not feed as many deer as forage crops could, those farmers reduced deer numbers, he said.

The state owned Pāmu farms, New Zealand’s largest deer farming enterprise, reduced hind numbers, Moffat said.

Chief executive at Pāmu Mark Leslie said deer were “still very much part of plans for future Pāmu enterprises, including venison, velvet, and Pāmu deer milk”.

“To meet water protection standards, and for us to remain farming deer into the future, a number of Pāmu deer farms require re-fencing. In some areas, we are considering how we best utilise properties with a higher percentage of finishing animals, including dairy beef and deer, on highly productive land,” Leslie said.

Pāmu considered planting marginal land to trees, he said.

The state-run farm also intended to expand its deer-milking operation after a third successful season of milking, Leslie said.