Cheaper to import wheat from Australia than within NZ, growers say

Wheat growers say it is cheaper to import wheat to the North Island from Australia than it is to ship it from the main growing area in the South Island.

The price of trucking milling wheat, used for baking, was mostly influenced by the cost of getting it across the Cook Strait, wheat grower and board director at United Wheat Growers Brian Leadley said.

The industry needed more shipping options, he said.

At the moment only smaller cargo loads of 500 to 1000 tonnes could easily be shipped, compared to international shipping loads of up to 30,000 tonnes, he said. “It makes it really difficult to be competitive on the freight side.”

It was cheaper for buyers to buy imported wheat, especially as the price of New Zealand-grown wheat was tied to international wheat prices, he said.

“We're trying to find ways of creating efficiency, whether it be infrastructure, loading, handling, road charges, ways to find opportunity to get across the Cook Strait cheaper is probably the biggest area [of concern],’ he said.

Investment in infrastructure and shipping was needed, but a commitment by the industry to grow enough grains to justify the investment was crucial, he said.

supplied/Supplied Brian Leadley on a combine harvester during this season’s harvest.

Farmers grew mostly wheat for animal feed, because this wheat tended to be higher yielding, and even though the value of feed wheat was lower, farmers got a better net return, he said.

Executive general manager for freight markets at KiwiRail Alan Piper said transport of consumable goods was priced in the same way as all other goods.

But if there was limited space on ferries due to a disruption, priority was given to necessities, such as food.

KiwiRail has been engaged as part of wider stakeholder discussions on the Ministry of Transport’s freight and supply chain review, Piper said.

Chief executive of Eat New Zealand Angela Clifford said the Cook Strait transport system was a commercial enterprise and this pushed up food prices.

In contrast, Australia treated freight between the mainland and Tasmania as part of its highway system and this pushed the price of transporting food down, Clifford said.

supplied/Supplied The way wheat was grown and distributed is a weakness of the food system, Angela Clifford says.

“What would happen if we saw the Cook Strait as an important piece of national food security, and what are the solutions to that?”

The way wheat was grown and distributed was a weakness of the food system, Clifford said.

“We need something other than market mechanisms to rewrite that imbalance because we can't expect arable farmers to be the ones that shoulder food security. They have to be supported by everybody, from government to eaters to ensure that we continue to have food security. I've never met a farmer that doesn't want to contribute to feeding their own community,” Clifford said.

LAWRENCE SMITH Australia has had a scheme in place since 1976 to help lower the cost of freighting agriculture goods between the mainland and Tasmania.

A Ministry of Transport spokesperson said, while the ministry could not talk about the strategy ahead of its release, it would tackle the underlying challenges of the freight and supply chains, “to become a roadmap towards a more resilient, productive, and lower carbon freight and supply chain sector".

“The strategy also aims to support our standards of living, improving social and environmental outcomes,” the spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for the Australian Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts said the Australian Government provided assistance for non-bulk freight movements across the Bass Strait via an equalisation scheme.

The aim of the scheme was to give Tasmanian industries equal opportunities to compete in other markets, because they did not have the option of transporting goods interstate by road or rail.