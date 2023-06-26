New Zealand-farmed king salmon sold domestically has a significantly lower carbon footprint than beef, lamb and cheese, according to a new study.

The life cycle assessment study was commissioned by Fisheries New Zealand, Aquaculture New Zealand and the New Zealand Salmon Farmers Association.

It measured the environmental impact of salmon over its life cycle, from production, packaging, and transporting, to cooking and disposal.

Farmed king salmon had the same carbon footprint as farmed proteins such as eggs, poultry and oysters, the study showed.

Feed and transport were two of the sector’s biggest challenges.

Transporting salmon to export markets added to its carbon footprint.

Because salmon was a relatively high-value product with short shelf life it was often air-freighted fresh, with its head on, but gutted.

Chair of the New Zealand Salmon Farmers Association Mark Preece said the ​​​​​​industry had investigated modified atmosphere packaging as a potential solution to moving salmon by land or sea freight.

New Zealand King Salmon Processing at New Zealand King Salmon’s factory.

In 2022, most exported salmon from NZ was transported to North America.

Barbara Nebel, chief executive at Thinkstep-anz, which conducted the study, said it worked with almost the entire farmed salmon industry, speaking to four salmon growers, a salmon smolt producer and two salmon feed producers.

This was 97% of the industry, she said.

King salmon, also known as Chinook, was the only salmon species farmed commercially in New Zealand.

Local farms produced 75% of the world's farmed king salmon.

The report found the industry had to identify lower-impact feeds and improved feeding systems, because producing feed had the largest impact on salmon’s carbon footprint.

The industry also had to encourage air freight companies to use lower-carbon fuels and improve their freezing and chilling technology, the study said.

Preece said the report gave a degree of transparency to the sustainability of New Zealand-farmed salmon, which was advantageous for both the industry and consumers.

“By understanding what part of the lifecycle has the most effect, enables farmers to target and improve this area,” he said.

Sustainability manager at Sanford Peter Longdill said the study provided the industry with significant insights for future strategies aimed at enhancing its sustainability.

“Across our king salmon operations, we are actively looking to further reduce our energy consumption and emissions of greenhouse gases, and to introduce low-carbon solutions into our value chain,” Longdill said.

Preece said the salmon industry regularly worked with feed producers to find solutions which had a lower carbon footprint.