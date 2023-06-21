'Tough to balance the books' as kiwifruit harvest down by 35 million trays

Kiwifruit growers have faced two years of issues and a small harvest this year means their woes continue.

Kiwifruit growers have had one of their most financially unrewarding harvests in recent memory due to the low volumes of kiwifruit produced this season, a growers’ organisation says.

Kiwifruit exporter Seeka has forecast a pre-tax loss of $20 million to $25m for the financial year on lower kiwifruit volumes due to frost, storms over January and February and wetter conditions during pollination and the growing season.

New Zealand Kiwifruit Growers Inc chief executive Colin Bond said the 2023 harvest was now mostly complete with the crop shipped to overseas markets.

It was originally thought 160 million trays would be produced but the final number was likely to be well under 140 million, he said. There were 175 million in 2022.

On average, each tray had around 30 pieces of kiwifruit.

Managing director at Trevelyans, a kiwifruit packhouse, James Trevelyan said the packhouse handled lower volumes because of the smaller crop this year.

”It's very hard to balance the books for us,” Trevelyan said.

Trevelyan had four orchards in Te Puke, which he ran with his wife, and said they had a smaller than usual crop.

Many growers had a tough season and would receive lower payments than usual, but others had a good season, he said.

“That's the question. Why have some done very well, and the bulk of us not done very well,” he said.

In his orchard he was hit by a late frost and then floods, a warm winter and a hail event.

“Some have suffered. That has been none of their own doing,” he said.

Planning for next season would be hard, and he had to learn from orchard management mistakes he made this year, Trevelyan said.

Some of his vines looked good and others in the same orchard did not, he said.

NZKGI/Stuff Colin Bond, chief executive of New Zealand Kiwifruit Growers Incorporated, says growers did well during the pandemic but the industry now faces financial strains.

Trevelyan said he had to answer questions about why there were such quality differences by next season.

A predicted record harvest next year might present a problem because the industry did not have the money after this season to make the necessary investments to handle a large crop, he said.

Bond said the kiwifruit industry did relatively well during Covid because it was allowed to continue to operate, but a raft of problems for growers began with quality issues last year, Bond said.

At that time fruit loss and quality claims were well above historical averages, with some saying it could become a $500m problem.

Bond said the industry challenges continued this year with poor pollination, wind, flooding, hail and cyclones reducing the crop size.

Bond said the increased costs of growing and exporting kiwifruit made it particularly painful for growers in seasons of low production.

“Growers are putting even more pressure on Zespri to perform in their markets to get the best possible returns with smaller volumes kiwifruit. Despite Zespri reporting that the quality of our kiwifruit going to market is high, and the forecast returns looking good so far,’ he said.

Zespri said earlier this year it almost tripled the number of RubyRed kiwifruit it exported this season.

With new orchards in production the cooperative exported 330,000 trays of the red fruit to Japan, China, Singapore and Taiwan, despite smaller than predicted fruit.

Only 111,000 trays of the variety were exported to the same countries last year.