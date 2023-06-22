New Zealand company hopes invention will eliminate need for horn removal

The patented pharmaceutical is injected underneath the area in which horn buds develop. In this photo the horn developed on the side that was not injected.

New Zealand company Welfare Concepts is hoping its latest invention could make painful removal of early horn growth from calves a thing of the past.

Disbudding is the use of a hot iron to cauterise the tissue where horns would normally develop in young calves. Disbudding is done to prevent cows and bulls from hurting each other when horns are fully developed.

Even though calves were given pain relief it was not unusual for them to feel pain during and after the process.

Co-founder of Welfare Concepts Richard Emslie said the company had provisionally patented a pharmaceutical product that could be injected underneath the area in which horn buds developed and prevent growth.

”It effectively enables farmers to avoid putting animals through any trauma altogether,” Emslie said.

Research was still being carried out and Emslie said it was at a proof of concept stage.

The developers had followed all the necessary regulatory requirements and tested it in animals already, Emslie said.

“We're going to finish up proof of concept and then scale it up,” he said.

Further safety had to be proved, and commercial development would follow when regulatory processes were completed, he said.

The company hoped the product would be commercially launched in three years.

Emslie did not want to disclose exactly how it worked until the company had a full patent, but the injectable product prevented germ cells that eventually formed horns from growing.

Emslie said welfare products such as this became more important as the public became more aware of the issues and regulations became tighter.

“There's a need for better ways of doing things,” he said.

Few such products were developed because animal pharmaceutical companies focused on dog and cat products, where they made the most money, he said.

There was limited production ability in New Zealand but Welfare Concepts would work with local manufacturers as much as it could, and the product would come to New Zealand farmers first, he said.

supplied/Supplied From left; Co-Founders Richard Emslie and Richard Olde Riekerink, both NZ registered veterinarians, with managing director of AgriHealth Ed Catherwood, who led the seed round as sole investor.

Some production would have to be offshore, he said.

Welfare Concepts raised $3 million to develop a handful of pharmaceutical innovations, with four more products on the way.

Managing director of AgriHealth Ed Catherwood, who led the seed round as sole investor and was now also on Welfare Concepts’ board, said consumers around the world cared about how animals were treated.

“Given the export market opportunity for New Zealand food produced to high welfare standards, the time for locally led innovation is now. What Welfare Concepts has developed has the potential to reshape an industry ripe for disruption,” Catherwood said.