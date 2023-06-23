Trucks carrying fresh produce stuck between Opotiki and Gisborne

Some supermarkets may have gaps on their shelves in the coming days as trucks are stuck waiting for windows in traffic due to flooding in Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay.

A state of emergency has been declared in Tairāwhiti, four East Coast highways have been closed and residents of Te Karaka evacuated as heavy rain batters the region.

Countdown’s director of stores, Jason Stockill, said Countdown supermarkets in the Tairāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay areas were all open.

Staff were working hard to keep deliveries of essentials flowing, despite road closures posing some challenges for the supply chain.

“Some of our key produce suppliers are also facing issues with getting goods out of the area, and customers may see salads, broccoli and mandarins all looking a little light over the next few days,” Stockill said.

Paul Barker, branch manager for Weatherall trucks, which transports mostly fresh produce and fast moving consumer goods, said it had truck drivers stuck in Opotiki waiting for a window to be let through to Gisborne.

SH2 between Opotiki was closed yesterday, he said.

SH2 south was now open, but traffic on the northbound road was only let through in hourly intervals, Barker said.

“From a driver's perspective, you can’t get in and out in the time window, we lose opportunity,” he said.

The windows opened from 12pm every day, with the last window open between 5pm and 6pm, he said.

Uawa Live Flooding on SH35 in Tairāwhiti on Wednesday afternoon.

Very limited produce left Gisborne on Friday, he said.

More heavy rain was predicted until Sunday and Barker said he thought delays would last until the middle of next week.

Chief executive of vegetable grower Leaderbrand Richard Burke said there could be a shortage of leafy greens in the country over the next week.

Leaderbrand contracted transport of fresh produce to Weatherell Transport.

Burke said he was hearing that Gisborne was “getting smoked by rain again”, but the flooding was an infrastructure issue.

The area had a lot of rain, but roads were only closed because the infrastructure couldn't handle it.

“We're out there harvesting broccoli and lettuce and making salads today. It's not stopped us,” he said.

The matter was not a food security issue, but if such disruptions continued it could become one, he said.

Leaderbrand was in constant communication with council, he said.

He said infrastructure was a national problem but there were no long-term plans.

“We can't live on promises that it's going to get fixed. We need a rebuild, not a fix. That's a core issue.”

“We need daily access to our market,” he said.

Burke said Leaderbrand would not last in Gisborne if it did not know if it had reliable access.

Supplied Leaderbrand chief executive Richard Burke says countries like Japan have the same type of terrain as New Zealand and the same earthquake threats, but build better tunnels and bridges.

“We could manage if we knew there was an outcome in the end. A plan is critical,” he said.

“We're getting towards the point of saying, ‘we're doing our job who's not doing their job because this road is not resilient’. We can all see what the solution is, but it had not been fixed yet.”