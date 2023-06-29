'Culture change needed' says farm worker-turned CEO who suffered lifelong injuries

Jenna Smith broke her femur and dislocated her hip in a farm accident, an injury that never really healed.

It was 4am and Jenna Smith had gone to get the cows on her quad bike.

She navigated around a tractor passed on the race, and hit a ditch.

“I was new on the farm. It was dark and I didn't have good lighting. I rolled the quad bike down the side of the ditch and got pinned under it, I dislocated my hip and broke my femur,” she said.

“It was a couple of hours before the next person found me. I went in and out of consciousness. I remember somebody turning up and leaving again to go to the house to get to a landline to ring an ambulance. Then the ambulance being there and then lifting the motorbike off me and being in the helicopter on the way to hospital."

Her accident is one of thousands that happen on farms every year.

WorkSafe data shows 15 fatalities between May last year and April this year, and ACC approves more than 20,000 farm injury claims every year.

In light of these stats, advocacy group Safer Farms has launched a safety campaign and strategy with the hope of reducing the human toll from producing food in New Zealand.

WORKSAFE/YOUTUBE Some farmers believe it is safer to drive with their safety belt unbuckled. (Video first published in October 2018)

Chair of Safer Farms Lindy Nelson said the injury cost of producing food in New Zealand was too high.

“Collectively, we proudly produce billions of dollars of world-class food annually destined for consumers across the globe. Yet last year 13 farmers lost their lives on New Zealand farms and more than 2000 of us suffered serious injuries that forced us off work for a week or more,” Nelson said.

Smith’s accident was life changing.

Before the accident she was at the start of her farming career, but seven surgeries over the next eight years meant physical farm activities were not something she could continue to do.

“I transitioned into a technical role and initially got a farm technician role with Landcorp, followed by business management roles with other corporate farming groups. I am now the chief executive of a large farming business on the Hauraki Plains,” Smith said.

“I still have issues with my hip, and have lifelong nerve damage.”

Attitudes towards farm safety needed to shift, she said.

“There's a general acknowledgement of health and safety needing to be in place. Some do it really well. Others just have the 'she'll be right' mentality. That needs to change,” she said.

WorkSafe data showed in the first three months of this year there were five farm fatalities and 30 WorkSafe notifiable injuries, with the agriculture sector a major contributor to worker fatalities over the last 40 years.

ACC figures showed the number of farm injuries over the past five years was trending down, but there were still 22,631 last year.

Both ACC and WorkSafe were working on initiatives to prevent injuries.

ACC collaborated with DairyNZ on a calf trailer that reduced sprain and strain injuries on dairy farms by making it easier to load and unload calves.

supplied/Supplied ACC and DairyNZ collaborated with Kea trailers on a calf trailer to make loading and unloading calves easier, in response to the fact that ACC received 1000 claims related to lifting and carrying calves in the past five years.

WorkSafe had also started trials with drones in the hope that it could cut time spent on quad bike hours and as a result reduce injuries.

It was doing drone trials on two farms, with plans to expand to more farms.

Smith said there were nuances in how safety could be managed on every farm and too much systematic policy around health and safety made change appear difficult.

“It's something that has to be a real culture change and a real intentional shift within businesses and people’s mindsets,” she said.