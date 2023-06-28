NZ company wants to make handbags out of mushrooms

Sapro-Tech has pioneered a way of producing layers of mycelia that can be grown together in sheets, says founder Keith Hudson.

A Kiwi startup has discovered a world-first way to grow fungi into a textile that has the same properties as leather.

Sapro-Tech founder Keith Hudson said it had discovered a way to produce layers of mycelia that could be grown together in sheets.

This allowed Sapro-Tech to create a variety of textiles that were more consistent, more scalable, and more similar to animal-based leather than existing fungi products, Hudson said.

Growing required small amounts of energy and produced a textile that was comparable to traditional leather, he said.

“They both have fibres in them. In leather’s case, it's protein collagen. In mycelium, you have carbohydrates from the cell wall. Essentially you end up with the same sort of long polymer molecules. You get similar tensile strength and other properties that are in leather and make it durable,” Hudson said.

KAI SCHWOERER/STUFF While it's easier to find mushrooms in autumn, you can actually see them all year round if you know what you're looking for. Mycologist Jerry Cooper tells us what makes the fungi in New Zealand so special.

Lead scientist at Sapro-Tech Erin Stroud said mycelium could be compared to roots in plants.

The business was now working on creating relationships with players in the handbag and leather goods market.

“Climate change is one of the biggest challenges our generation will face. Using organisms like fungi, together with other disruptive technologies will be game-changing for entire industries. We’ve barely scratched the surface in terms of the problems these organisms have the potential to solve,” Stroud said.

The company has raised $1 million in a pre-seed round with Sprout.

The funding would be used to optimise some of their processes and begin a scaling plant, Hudson said.

supplied/Supplied Lead scientist at Sapro-Tech Erin Stroud looking at fungi sheet.

Sapro-Tech could grow 20cm by 30cm sheets, but could easily scale it and make sheets the same size as a cow hide, Hudson said.

Hudson hoped the business would have prototype items like handbags in the next year.

There were a few things that would make such a product successful or not, he said.

“Price is a key marker, but also physical properties and appearance. All those elements are added to the equation, so you've got to get them right,” he said.

supplied/Supplied From left Erin Stroud, Sapro-Tech’s lead scientist, Toree Deepanwita, technician and Sapro-Tech founder Keith Hudson.

As climate change became more real and a carbon tax took hold, the price of leather products could go up, Hudson said.

“That will sort of feed into what we're doing,” he said.

The product would be similarly priced or cheaper than leather, especially as it was cheap to grow, he said.