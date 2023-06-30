Zespri signs China trade deal to grow fruit exports by 50%

During Prime Minister Chris Hipkins’ (middle) week-long China visit Zespri chairman Bruce Cameron (left) signed a memorandum of understanding with Chinese distributors to grow fruit sales by 50% over the next three years.

Zespri will on Friday sign a strategic cooperation agreement to increase fruit sales in China by 50% over the next three years.

Zespri chairman Bruce Cameron accompanied Prime Minister Chris Hipkins on his week-long visit to China, and was joined by representatives from nine other primary industries companies.

Cameron would be in Shanghai to sign the agreement with Joy Wing Mau and Goodfarmer, Zespri’s two largest distributors in China.

Zespri head of global public affairs Michael Fox said the deal meant fruit would be sold in 90 cities by the end of 2026. At present, it is only sold in 60.

Earlier this week Cameron signed a sustainable packaging agreement in Beijing with the same two companies, and with Pagoda and Xianfeng.

Pagoda and Xianfeng are the largest fruit shop chains in China with 8500 outlets between them, Fox said.

Zespri had a target for this year to convert a third of its consumer packaging, or around 10,000 tonnes or 20 million packs, to sustainable options, he said.

“By 2025/26 we intend to transition all of our consumer packs to sustainable packaging as part of Zespri’s commitment to having 100% reusable, recyclable or compostable packaging by 2025,” Fox said.

1NEWS PM Chris Hipkins has met with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Chief executive of manuka honey exporter Comvita David Banfield said the honey merchant signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Ole Supermarkets.

The two companies set long-term commercial goals and expressed a strategic desire to work together, Banfield said.

Banfield also had meetings with China's largest online retailer JD and business-to-consumer online retailer TMall.

Comvita’s revenue in China increased 50% between 2019 and last year, he said.

“China is our biggest single market from both a revenue and team perspective. Greater China accounts for nearly half of our revenue and with 200 team members on the ground, it also represents significant long term growth potential,” he said.

Also this week, general manager of sales for Alliance Group Shane Kingston signed a memorandum of understanding with its in-market partner Grand Farm to expand the co-operative’s footprint of grass-fed lamb, mutton, beef and venison across China.

Silver Fern Farms chief executive Simon Limmer signed an MoU with meat distributor Paradise Gardens and set a target of sending $18 million of chilled beef and lamb to Chinese consumers every year.

“Through this relationship our products have been launched in both online and offline channels across China including Ding Dong Maicai, Olé Supermarket, Sam’s Club, and Walmart,” he said.

Meanwhile, Spring Sheep Milk Co signed a contract with Shenzen-based pharmaceutical and healthcare developer and distributor Neptunus Group on Tuesday.

Spring Sheep Milk Co specialises in infant formula made from New Zealand sheep milk.

Spring Sheep chief executive Nick Hammond said the strategic cooperation was a major step in the company’s journey into the Chinese market, where its products were already “a category leader” in sheep and goat milk sales on the online sales platform Tmall.

The partnership leveraged two sets of highly complementary capabilities, Hammond said.

supplied/Supplied Chief executive of manuka honey exporter Comvita David Banfield (fourth from left, next to Prime Minister Chris Hipkins) signed a memorandum of understanding with Ole Supermarkets.

“Spring Sheep has the farms and production capability to make a multi-award-winning product sheep milk product range. Neptunus brings the crucial expertise to expand the brand in the China market with an extensive sales and marketing capability alongside deep understanding of the advanced nutrition market,” he said.

Neptunus’ distribution territory covered 28 provinces, including 260 distributors and over 16,000 retail outlets, Hammond said.