Wine export value up by 25% on last year

The total value of wine exports for the year to May is up 25% on last year.

Wine exports for the year to May were worth $2.4 billion, up 25% on last year.

Chief executive of New Zealand Winegrowers Philip Gregan said given the extreme weather challenges that growers, particularly in the North Island, faced earlier in the year, this was a “feel good story for the industry”.

Export volumes increased by 20%, Gregan said.

About 501,000 tonnes of grapes were harvested in this year's’s vintage, down 6% on the record level of the vintage last year.

Strong export value and increased international demand would support further export growth over the next year, he said.

Director and co-owner at Misha’s Vineyard, a Central Otago based vineyard, Andy Wilkinson said because growing conditions were ideal it had its “best season ever” .

There was also a knock-on effect from good climate conditions in Otago last year, that meant there was good fruit set for this year’s vintage, Wilkinson said.

The region had less harsh winds this season and as a result there was not a lot of stunted vine growth, he said.

“The impact of a single season really doesn't tell the story. We had a good season in the prior year, which left a good number of buds to set for the 2023 vintage,” he said.

“We had the quality as well as the quantity. Sometimes quantity is sacrificing quality, but this season it didn’t,” he said.

Markets also moved from buying high volumes of wine to better quality wines, as consumer grew more discerning, he said.

Wilkinson said more than 90% of New Zealand vineyards were certified sustainable, with few other countries having the same credentials that wind drinkers now looked for.

Martin Haughey A tasting room at Misha's Vineyard Tasting Room. Director and co-owner at Misha’s Vineyard Andy Wilkinson says markets moved from high volumes of wine to better quality.

The increases happened despite damage to vineyards, particularly in Esk Valley in Hawke’s Bay, in flooding earlier this year.

Gregan said up to an estimated 20,000 tonnes of grapes were lost across the North Island.

“There was a whole lot of crop loss. But it was from a big base. The production downturn in Hawke's Bay, compared with last year wasn't as much as we expected,” he said.

‘It was grower specific, some people were hit very hard, and others, for whatever reason, largely escaped,” Gregan said.

Growers were pruning vineyards at the moment, he said.

“We're hoping for a nice spring and a warm, dry summer. That will be in the hands of the weather gods,” he said.

Good growing conditions were expected for the next vintage as an El Niño weather pattern was predicted for later this year, he said. This usually meant favourable climate conditions, he said.

There was a lot of growth in the South Island wine industry, particularly in Marlborough, where sauvignon blanc was growing in popularity, he said.

Brya Ingram/Stuff Philip Gregan says with an El Nino weather pattern predicted, growers are hoping for good weather.

Despite challenges, producers were happy with the quality of this year’s harvest, he said.

The success of the 2023 vintage emphasised the resilience of the industry, as surging production costs affected growers and wineries, and the scarcity of skilled workers remained a concern, along with operating in an uncertain economic environment, he said.

The industry also celebrated the return of wine tourists as Covid-19 travel restrictions eased, he said.

“With over 500 small wineries in New Zealand, the majority of whom only sell domestically, having international visitors arriving at their front door again makes a big difference,” he said.