Commerce Commission clears sale of local Bromley Park Hatcheries to Australian chicken breeder Inghams

The Commerce Commission has granted clearance for Australian-owned poultry business Inghams Enterprises to buy some of the operations of local poultry business Bromley Park Hatcheries.

In a notice seeking clearance for the deal submitted in May, Inghams Enterprises estimated the sale to be worth $8.6 million.

Inghams Enterprises is part of Inghams Group, an Australian-based poultry company that has breeding operations, hatcheries, contract growing and processing operations.

Bromley Park Hatcheries is a producer of day-old chicks. Its operations included breeder farms and a hatchery.

Bromley Park Hatcheries has three business units, of which only two were being sold.

One is its Riverland business, selling stock to the Pacific Islands, to be grown and sold for meat. Its Bromley Park’s Shaver/SXB business is also being sold, which produces day-old chicks to become egg-laying hens.

Inghams said it bought day-old-chicks from Bromley Park Hatcheries for a number of years and the acquisition helped it secure supply and meet future demand.

Libby Wilson/Stuff The industry battled an egg shortage earlier this year.

“With chicken meat being the major source of animal protein consumed in New Zealand, a significant disruption to Inghams’ supply chain would have a major impact on the availability of chicken meat to New Zealand consumers and on the price of the products which are available,” Inghams said in its clearance application.

Commission chair John Small said the commission was satisfied the acquisition was unlikely to substantially lessen competition in any New Zealand market.

“Our assessment of the proposed acquisition focused on the supply of day-old chicks to poultry growers and processors. After careful consideration of all of the relevant factors, the commission is satisfied that the proposed acquisition is unlikely to substantially lessen competition when compared to the situation if the proposed acquisition does not proceed,” Small said.

In New Zealand, breeders import “grandparent” eggs, which are hatched and become parent breeder stock. The parent breeder stock then produces eggs for either broiler (used for meat) chicken production or egg production.

The eggs laid by the parent breeder stock are kept in hatcheries, generally until the day they hatch.

Once they have hatched, day-old chicks that are used for broiler chickens are placed on growing farms.

There, the growers grow the chicks until they are ready for processing by broiler chicken processors, such as Inghams.

The chickens are then processed into different products that are sold to supermarkets, food service providers or quick service restaurants.