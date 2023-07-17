Supermarkets put farmers on notice they will have to provide farm specific emissions data

Foodstuffs and Countdown hope they will get farm specific emissions data in future.

Supermarkets are looking at how they can reduce emissions from farms that supply them with meat, milk and fresh produce.

Countdown head of sustainability, Catherine Langabeer, said as part of its wider sustainability plan Countdown committed to reduce supplier emissions by 90% by 2030.

Supplier made up 98% of Countdown and Woolworths New Zealand’s carbon footprint in the 2022 financial year, Langabeer said.

“The emissions profile of our products, [and] their production and transportation is critical to tackle because it represents the vast majority of our overall carbon footprint,” she said.

Last year Countdown launched a pilot program with 55 suppliers in Australia and New Zealand across six high emission categories of products on shelves, she said.

This included 13 of the supermarkets largest New Zealand suppliers.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF Dave Forsythe grows trees for carbon credits on his farm.

The pilot required suppliers to measure and report their emissions using a tool called Thesis, she said.

Langabeer would not identify the suppliers in the pilot but said it included milk and meat producers .

Last week the supermarket invited all its suppliers to join the program to share progress through Thesis, she said.

It made it easier for suppliers to understand and reduce their emissions and improved the data quality in the supply chain, she said.

“The ultimate goal is supplier specific data,” she said.

The grocer used the GWP100 metric (which averages methane’s heating impact over 100 years) to measure its footprint, because it was what the Greenhouse Gas Protocol required.

The protocol established a global standard to measure greenhouse gas emissions from private and public sector operations and value chains.

Supplied Countdown's head of sustainability, Catherine Langabeer says the supermarket worked on a regenerative growing trial with vegetable supplier Leaderbrand and were trialling seaweed additives ot cattle feed to reduce methane emissions.

GWP100 gave all emissions, such as methane generated by livestock, a CO² equivalent.

At the moment the supermarket followed a collaborative approach with farmers and did not dictate on-farm behaviour, she said.

Many of Countdown’s farmers and growers already had their own reduction goals.

Countdown and vegetable grower Leaderbrand were collaborating on a regenerative farm project, she said.

It was also involved in trails to use seaweed additives in cattle feedlots that could cut methane emissions.

Head of environmental social governance at supermarket cooperative Foodstuffs, Sandy Botterill, said it would soon hire a carbon manager.

Foodstuffs, owner of Pak’nSave and New World, did not answer questions about how it intended to handle supplier emissions and the repercussions it would have on farms.

Some overseas supermarkets who sold New Zealand meat and milk already required farm specific data.

Sustainable agriculture manager at British supermarket Tesco Alice Ritchie said in December its domestic suppliers reported their carbon footprints and needed to commit to a net-zero future this year.

Almost half of Tesco’s emissions came from farming, and as it sourced food from New Zealand, a large part of its emissions were generated here, Ritchie said.

Supplied/Supplied Chairperson of the New Zealand Farm Assurance Programme Nick Beeby says UK retailers have required farm assurance programmes for a long time.

New Zealand, which already had sustainability programmes and was introducing climate regulations for farming, was ahead of other countries, she said.

Tracking emissions progress on farms would become a requirement for supplying to Tesco’s, she said.

Chairperson of the New Zealand Farm Assurance Programme Nick Beeby said UK retailers had required farm assurance programmes for a long time.

About 8000 New Zealand sheep and beef farmers subscribed to a farm assurance programme that was independently audited to measure the environmental footprint of farms.