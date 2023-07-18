Rural satellite internet connections boom, but rural consumers still pay more and get less than urban counterparts

Starlink may be an option for some rural communities.

Satellite connections have boomed in rural regions, but city-dwellers still pay less for faster internet connections than their rural counterparts.

Commerce Commission telecommunications commissioner Tristan Gilbertson said while the options for rural consumers had increased, there was still a difference in cost and data speed between urban and rural areas.

“If you live in a rural area, your basic copper connection, averaging 9Mbps, will cost you about the same as what someone in the main centres pays for a 300Mbps fibre plan,” Gilbertson said.

Rural broadband more likely came with data caps, even though the rest of the country had unlimited data plans, he said.

Urban dwellers could get a high-performing fibre plan for between 1.1% to 1.7% of the average household income, he said.

The same level of spend In a rural area would only get a copper connection, while a service that was closer to the urban experience, like Starlink, cost around 2% to 3% of the average household income, he said.

Cost and performance differences drove a shift in rural consumers' choice over the past year, he said. Copper connections, the historic backbone of rural connectivity, fell below 50% of all rural connections with a shift to wireless, Gilbertson said.

Dr Duncan Steel, Xerra Earth Observation Institute Each group of satellites begins as a chain, and then spreads out to form a complete orbit, with thousands of satellites enveloping the Earth.

Satellite connections increased from 1900 to 12,000 over the past year and accounted for around 5% of all rural broadband connections, one of the highest per capita connection rates in the OECD, he said.

Starlink was “a game changer” with average download speeds over 100Mbps, he said.

Ron Swenson, from Pelorus on the Marlborough Sounds, said he was on a 350GB rural wireless connection with Spark.

He was happy with the 10mb to 20mb speed, but said the $176/month was very expensive compared to unlimited wireless for $50 in towns, he said.

“We are subsidising cheaper connections in urban areas,” he said.

Swenson said it seemed to him rural providers only concentrated on filling black spots with their expansion and did not focus on speed and capacity.

supplied Tristan Gilbertson says rural copper and 4G wireless broadband services are on average slower and more expensive than in urban areas.

In October, Spark signed a deal to expand rural connectivity and said it would invest $24 million in funding to the Rural Connectivity Group between 2023 and 2025.

A spokeswoman for Spark said a factor in poor rural connectivity was the limited availability of low-band spectrum that provided the greatest coverage for rural sites.

“Many of the higher-frequency spectrum bands that we use on urban sites aren’t practical on rural sites as they don't provide the coverage required. Use of low-band-only spectrum limits the site capacity so affects the amount of data that can be offered to customers and the number of customers that can be served on a rural cell tower,” the spokeswoman said.

The telecommunications sector worked with the Government to free up the 600MHz spectrum for mobile telecommunications use, which would make a difference for rural New Zealand due to its wide-area coverage capabilities, she said.

One NZ spokesman Matt Flood, who worked with telco provider Farmside, said the geography of New Zealand and low population density in rural areas meant it was not economically viable to build fibre or cell solutions that covered the entire country.

“It would be the equivalent of building a multi-lane motorway to a small New Zealand town. There is no singular technical solution to connect rural and regional communities, a mix of mobile, fixed and satellite connectivity is required,” Flood said.

Higher priced cutting-edge technologies like satellite had high investment costs, and these costs were passed to consumers in either the specialist equipment they needed to purchase, or through monthly fees, he said.

supplied/Supplied Matt Flood says New Zealand’s geography and low population density in rural areas means it is not economically viable to build fibre or cell solutions that cover the entire country.

One NZ would work with SpaceX to enlarge mobile coverage, he said.

Consumers would be able to use cell phones to send text message form anywhere in the country by the end of 2024, this would be followed by calling and limited data services in 2025.