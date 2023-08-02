No cases of M. bovis and more reason to celebrate

For the second time this year there are no confirmed cases of M. bovis on farms.

The last known infected property in Mid-Canterbury had been destocked and declared disease-free, O’Connor said.

“While we’ve had brief periods in the past where we had no infections, we still had possible cases being investigated. This is the first time we’ve had no cases and no investigations,” O’Connor said.

It is the second time this year an announcement was made that there were no known cases.

In March a similar announcement was made after the last active confirmed farm in Banks Peninsula had all cattle removed and slaughtered.

The farm had also had a 60-day stand down period and had undergone cleaning and disinfection.

But in May a mid-Canterbury dairy farm dashed hopes that the path to eradication would be simple when an infection was confirmed.

The Ministry for Primary Industries’ M. bovis programme director Simon Andrew said then the farm had connections to farms that historically tested positive, and also neighboured a cleared confirmed property.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF PM Jacinda Ardern and biosecurity minister Damian O'Connor talked mycoplasma bovis and made a pre-Budget biosecurity announcement at MilkTestNZ in Hamilton on Thursday.

But the fact that the last property was cleared and there were no confirmed cases was reason to celebrate, O’Connor said.

“We'll continue with monitoring through cold milk sampling of the dairy herd and at freezing works for the beef herd. We expect there will still be some animals that pop up. But at this point we have no farms affected and hopefully there'll be very few incidents of M. bovis [in future],” he said.

Asked how the M. bovis landscape would look in ten years, O’Connor said he hoped it would be eradicated.

“Obviously we're always at risk from imported material,” he said.

New protocols around imported bull semen made the risk through that pathway almost zero, he said.

In 2017 importers of bull semen said they believed they weren’t responsible for the outbreak, but farmers said they need proof via extensive testing.

O’Connor said the partnership between industry bodies and political parties to work towards eradication was an example of how there could be bipartisanship around agriculture challenges.

“Five years of hard work, sacrifice, and collaboration with the MPI, DairyNZ and Beef+Lamb New Zealand have brought us to this milestone on the road to eradication,” he said.

Supplied Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor says the working relationship between industry groups and political parties in managing M. bovis shows bipartisanship is possible on agriculture challenges.

“We brought the industry and sector bodies into a shared governance arrangement. From day one we've been open with the challenge with the processes and ultimately shared the costs. That's the way we can make enduring progress in all these areas, including [challenges like] emissions reduction,” he said.

The focus now was on next steps for the M. bovis programme with a move to a national pest management plan (NPMP), similar to what was used for bovine tuberculosis control, he said.

“As New Zealand becomes clear of active M. bovis infection and work centres on background surveillance, the time is right to transition to a new model to continue to build our farming sector’s resilience and strengthen the biosecurity system.

“Ospri has been nominated as the management agency and is well-placed to manage M. bovis. We’ll be consulting with farmers and the public about the exact shape of the NPMP later this month.”