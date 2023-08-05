What do farmers want from politicians?

National party leader Christopher Luxon and leaders from other parties met farmers at Fieldays held in Hamilton in June.

Farmers are hoping that, whoever forms the next Government, the agricultural sector will be offered a seat at the table when decisions about the industry are being made.

As the election draws closer, many parties are courting the rural vote. But some farmers are still unsure where their votes will go.

Waikato dairy farmer Pete Morgan said he wanted politicians to have a long-term vision for the economy, farming included. He would also like to see policy consistency between terms.

Morgan wanted politicians to be less reactionary, and instead of trying to capitalise on what was popular in a specific sector or with a specific part of the public, they needed to “play the grownup role” and make long-term plans.

1 NEWS National Party leader Christopher Luxon announced his new biotech policy on Q+A.

“Put plans into place and have the right governance and working groups that will drive them,” Morgan said.

Morgan said his views “definitely did not” align completely with a specific political party’s views.

He could say with “75% certainty” he would vote for National, but could still change his mind.

“You want to be slightly uncomfortable because as soon as you start thinking someone's got the answer to everything, that's not a healthy thing.”

He gravitated towards people who held different points of view to his, this helped him get a better understanding of issues, he said.

Fieldays this year was “great” as he could interact with politicians, he said.

Waikato Times Waikato dairy farmer Pete Morgan says he is not 100% sure who he will vote for yet.

Farm labour and immigration was a real issue, Morgan said.

Morgan had a dairy worker from Samoa ‘lined up” who should have arrived in March, but was stuck in Samoa. The worker complied with immigration requirements, and no one at Immigration New Zealand could explain why his visa was not approved, he said.

Aimee Blake, co-chair of Future Farmers, said she would “love to see more clarity, transparency, and less ambiguity [from politicians]”.

“Establishing good feedback loops with rural communities is important. Rather than a top-down approach to telling [farmers what to do], it really needs to start with listening.”

Blake said catchment groups were the perfect example of how national issues could be taken to a regional scale.

“There are amazing case studies of what those communities are achieving. We need more support for community-led approaches,” she said.

This catchment group concept could be applied to numerous issues, she said.

When farmers felt regulation were unworkable and was simply red tape, it stifled innovation, Blake said.

‘The role of regulation in my eyes is to drag along the laggard without stifling innovators,” she said.

With both the climate and markets changing, the industry needed to be adaptable and agile, and agility needed to be built into policy, Blake said.

A domestic food strategy was desperately needed, she said.

“It’s mind-boggling so many New Zealanders are food insecure, and we don't have a domestic food system strategy in place. How can we uphold our reputation as an amazing food supplier when we can't feed our own nation? “

Blake had not decided who she would vote for and said no one party’s views fully aligned with hers.

Young farmers did not necessarily have drastically different views than older generations but had more diverse views, she said.

The price of carbon was very important as it affected land use change and the sector needed clarity around this, she said.

Northland Avocado grower Mike Eagles said he wanted fewer regulations and ones that were “common sense”.

supplied/Supplied Aimee Blake, co-chair of Future Farmers, says establishing feedback loops with rural communities is important.

The health and safety rules he had to follow on his avocado orchard were “ridiculous”.

For example, anyone who visited his orchard had to read a six-page health and safety document and sign off that they understood it, Eagles said.

The documents included nonsensical sections that, for example, told the reader that they should keep their hands out of the possum trap, he said.

Eagles said every new regulation cost time and money with mandatory audits and inspections.

He hoped a National and Act coalition would cut red tape if elected, but did not know if it would genuinely do so.

He said Labour did not do anything useful during its time in government.

Young Farmer of the Year Emma Poole said farmers want to be valued for producing food.

Farmers did not want legislation to make it easier for them to farm, but wanted agreement in the sector and a plan in place to achieve the intended outcomes.

There was a disconnect between what happened in Wellington and what happened on the ground, she said.

Farmers wanted to be at the table when decisions that influenced them were made, Poole said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Young Farmer Of The Year Emma Poole cautioned politicians about talking negatively about farming.

She did not think her views completely agreed with the policies of a single party.

“There’s always policies that you pick and choose. It comes down to where your moral compass lies and where your business fits into,” she said.

There was not one party in particular that had a silver bullet for farmers, but some parties worked more closely with the industry, she said.

Poole already knew who she wanted to vote for but did not reveal who it was.

“Farmers have to take a look at how politics affects them in a broader sense and what party has a track record of supporting farmers and making sure they are all heading in the right direction.”

Choosing who to vote for was not straightforward, she said.

“You can have two parts to your personality. You can have the business sense, and the vote wants to come from that side of you. But you can have a different set of internal morals, how you operate in your household and your community, and it can sometimes lead you to a different place.”

Poole wanted more young people exposed to opportunities in the rural space, and wanted politicians to be careful how they speak about farming, because negative talk about the sector might drive young people away from it.